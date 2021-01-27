Charleston Battery's Leland Archer to play for home country against US national team

The Charleston Battery's Leland Archer will play for his home country in an international friendly match on Sunday against the U.S. Men's National Team.

Archer, a College of Charleston graduate and veteran defender for the Battery soccer club, has been called up to play for the Trinidad and Tobago national squad against the U.S. on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The match will be televised by FS1.

It will be Archer's first appearance with the Trinidad and Tobago national team after previous stints with the country's under-17 and under-20 squads.

“It’s an honor to represent your country at the highest level,” Archer said. “I’m definitely excited, but also honored to be chosen.”

Archer joins a growing list from the Battery roster expected to play at the international level this year.

Forward Nico Rittmeyer, also a College of Charleston alum, joined the Guatemalan national team late last year and was in the starting lineup for the team’s 1-0 victory over Puerto Rico on Jan. 23.

Defender AJ Paterson is expected to rejoin Grenada’s first team for international competitions this spring as well, and forward Zeiko Lewis has represented the Bermuda national team since 2015.