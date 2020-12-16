Charleston Battery unveils membership plan, digital ticket platform

The start date for its 2021 season still is uncertain, but the Charleston Battery already is busy making plans.

The minor league soccer club announced on Wednesday a new season membership program for fans, and a multi-year agreement with SeatGeek, a leading digital ticketing platform.

"One of the things I really wanted to do when I came on board was to really bring a tech-forward approach," said Battery chief revenue officer Scott Krenitski. "SeatGeek is known for having a really super mobile process, a really easy one-click experience to use."

The deal is SeatGeek's first partnership in South Carolina. The company is the primary ticket provider for the Dallas Cowboys, soccer clubs Liverpool and Manchester City and many teams in Major League Soccer, among others.

The Battery also is taking its season ticket model to a new level, introducing a membership program that will include exclusive benefits for the 2021 season at Patriots Point.

"It will be things like meet and greets with the players and coaches, early access happy hours at the stadium, priority seating and more year-round events," Krenitski said. "It's a little different than a typical season ticket, and a way to get people as close as possible to the action. These are foundation, people that are spending good money to support the Charleston Battery, and we want to make sure they are rewarded and have a voice."

The memberships for the 2021 season already are on sale at charlestonbattery.com, and benefits also include:

• Priority seat selection for the 2021 season

• Invitation to member-only events throughout 2021

• First priority on 2021 playoff tickets, exhibition matches and any U.S. Open Cup home matches

• Early access and priority ticketing to additional stadium events

• Discounts on Battery merchandise

• And an exclusive 2021 member supporter scarf.

The United Soccer League has not announced a start date for 2021. The league's Board of Governors has given approval to explore a start date in early May, but no final decision will be made until the league's winter meetings.