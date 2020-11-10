Charleston Battery strikes deal with top-division Scottish club

Founded in 1993, the Charleston Battery is the oldest continuously run professional soccer club in the U.S., with 27 years behind it.

Hibernian FC, one of Scotland's leading clubs, began play in 1875. That's 145 years ago.

No wonder, then, that Battery ownership believes it can benefit from a strategic partnership with the older club, a member of the Scottish Premiership, the top division in Scotland. The Battery announced just such a partnership on Tuesday, including player development, scouting efforts, operational efficiency and community engagement. Two Battery players already are in Edinburgh to train with Hibernian FC.

"We might be the oldest continuously run professional soccer club in the United States, but Hibernian as more than a century of history and experience," said Battery co-owner Brandon Lieb. "We can learn a lot from them."

Lieb said the Battery, which just completed its first season at its new home at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, had been looking for a partnership opportunity with a European club.

"We believe that Hibernian FC is an ideal partner," he said. "Our two clubs share many of the same values and beliefs. This is an opportunity for us to collaborate and evolve our clubs through an innovative, transatlantic partnership."

Battery players Leland Archer and Robbie Crawford already are in Edinburgh, preparing to train with Hibernian FC after a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 guidelines. Battery front office personnel will travel to Edinburgh in the new year to observe the club's operations.

"It's definitely a good opportunity for me," said Archer, who played college soccer at College of Charleston. "I was shocked at first, because we had just finished play and the off-season had just started. It shook me a little bit, because of the level of play over there, but it gave me that extra excitement to show what I can do over there."

Hibernian FC players will also have the chance to train with the Battery.

“It provides a stepping stone for our players who have potential to perform at some of the highest levels of European soccer,” said Mike Kelleher, the Battery's chief operating officer. “And to welcome players from Hibernian to share their expertise and train with our players here in Charleston, we couldn’t ask for a better partner to expand our international scouting network. From a professional standpoint, it provides a pathway for players on both sides to grow immensely.”

The partnership extends from scouting and sports science to best practices in the front office in ticketing, sponsorship and community engagement. Hibernian FC's technical scout, Ian Gordon, lives in Charleston.

“Full credit goes to our technical scout, Ian Gordon, who has worked very hard to deliver this partnership,” Hibernian FC Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said. “The link with Charleston Battery allows us to tap in to their network and resources as we look to expand our scouting activities into new markets, and we are already looking forward to welcoming two of their current squad to the Hibernian Training Centre in the coming weeks for an extended training period, with the potential for two of our young players to travel there early next year."