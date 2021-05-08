Charleston Battery soccer rallies for draw in season opener

Zeiko Lewis scored in the 72nd minute as the Charleston Battery soccer club rallied for a 1-1 draw on the road against the New York Red Bulls II in the Battery's season opener in Montclair, N.J., on May 7.

The Battery earned a point after the Red Bulls' Jake Lacava put his team ahead 1-0 with an early goal in the 10th minute of the match.

“We started a little bit slow in the first half,” said Battery midfielder Angelo Kelly. “But we had a talk in the locker room, made some adjustments and it ended up being a good, fun game. We’ll always be a work in progress, but we’re very excited to continue working and bring home three points next week."

Charleston's home opener against Charlotte is set for May 14 at Patriots Point, and already is sold out.

“New York put us under pressure and we gave them an opportunity that they took advantage of. But we bounced back quickly after that and applied pressure for the rest of the match,” coach Mike Anhaeuser said. “The guys handled it great. It was unfortunate we didn’t get the second goal, but I’m proud of the guys and their resiliency to pick up the point on the road. We’ll build on that to get three points back home next week.”

The Batttery's starting 11 included new signing Ben Di Rosa on the backline and defender Logan Gdula moving up to the midfield.

The Battery found their equalizer in the 72nd minute as Lewis put Charleston on level terms. The build-up started with an AJ Paterson interception, which he took towards the box before passing it off to Stavros Zarokostas to his left. Zarokostas sent a deflected ball in that found Lewis, who then flashed some skill to get around the New York defender and send the ball into the back of the net. The goal was Lewis’ first against his old club.