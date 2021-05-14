Charleston Battery soccer drops home opener despite sellout crowd

MOUNT PLEASANT — A crowd of more than 1,600 spectators flocked to Patriots Point Stadium to welcome back the Charleston Battery soccer club on Friday night.

But the Charlotte Independence put a damper on the evening with a 3-0 victory over as Charleston fell to 0-1-1 on the young USL season.

Irvin Parra scored twice and Marcelo Palomino registered Charlotte's first goal as the Independence improved to 1-1 on May 14.

Palamino, a midfielder, scored in the 12th minute and Parra found the next just six minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead that stood up until halftime.

Parra, a forward, converted from the spot in the 50th minute for the 3-0 margin.

The Battery missed an early chance when Stavros Zarokostas fired a shot that bounced off the inside of the right post and out in the third minute. Charlotte's Jake Areman also hit the woodwork in the 12th minute, but Palomino was there to put in the rebound for Charlotte's first goal of the season.

Charlotte scored again just a few minutes later as Thomas de Villardi hit a cross to the left post that Parra headed into the corner of the net.

Parra made it 3-0 on a penalty kick after teammate Junior Etou was brought down in the box.

The Battery tried to find a way back into the game in the final 30 minutes. Geobel Perez forced a save with a long-range effort that was saved by Charlotte keeper Brandon Miller before AJ Paterson fired a shot over the crossbar off a half-cleared ball into the penalty area. DZ Harmon also got off a long-range effort that was saved by Miller with seven minutes to go.

The Battery is home again May 23 against New York Red Bulls II, the team Charleston fought to a 1-1 draw in its season opener on May 7.