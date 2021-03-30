Charleston Battery announces 2021 soccer schedule

The Charleston Battery has announced its full schedule for the 2021 season, kicking off May 7 on the road against the New York Red Bulls II.

The Battery's home opener is set for May 14 against Charlotte Independence at Patriots Point.

The 2021 USL Championship regular season will see the Battery play a 32-game schedule over a 28-week season. Charleston is set to compete in the USL’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division, with four games each against familiar foes the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Miami FC and Charlotte as well as Hartford Athletic, Loudoun United FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and New York.

The Battery’s 2021 campaign also will feature inter-conference ties as the club plays host to both LA Galaxy II (June 2) and Orange County SC (Aug. 2) at Patriots Point.

Charleston also has a midsummer trip to Albuquerque, N.M., to face New Mexico United on July 12, the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. The Battery round out non-divisional play on Sept. as they visit regional foe Atlanta United FC 2.

“We’re excited to get back playing in a division with a few more teams like Pittsburgh, New York and Hartford,” said Battery head coach Michael Anhaeuser, “while still playing some rivals we’ve had like Tampa Bay and Miami. It’s going to be great and we’re just excited to get started.”

Tickets for the Battery’s 2021 season at Patriots Point are now available online via SeatGeek, the club’s exclusive digital ticket provider. Stadium capacity is set at 50 percent to start the season and the club plans to expand capacity further as local and state guidelines allow.

Charleston Battery schedule

(Home matches at Patriots Point)

May 7 — at New York Red Bulls II; 14 — vs. Charlotte Independence, 7 p.m.; 23 — vs. New York Red Bulls II, 2 p.m..

June 4 — vs. LA Galaxy II, 7 p.m.; 8 — at Loudoun United FC; 12 — vs. New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.; 18 — vs. Miami FC, 7 p.m.; 23 — at Charlotte Independence; 26 — vs. Loudoun United FC, 7 p.m.

July 2 — at Tampa Bay Rowdies; 7 — vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:30 p.m.; 12 — at New Mexico United; 17 — vs. Hartford Athletic, 7:30 p.m.; 23 — vs. Charlotte Independence, 7:30 p.m.; 27 — at Loudoun United FC.

Aug. 1 — at Miami FC; 6 — vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.; 13 — vs. Loudoun FC, 7:30 pm.; 17 — at Hartford Athletic; 20 — at New York Red Bulls II; 28 — vs. Orange County SC, 7:30 p.m..

Sept. 1 — at Hartford Athletic; 7 — vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.; 15 — at Atlanta United FC 2; 18 — at Miami FC; 25 — at Pittsburgh.

Oct. 2 — vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.; 7 — at Tampa Bay; 10 — vs. Hartford Athletic, 2 p.m.; 16 — at Charlotte; 30 — vs. Miami FC, 7 p.m.