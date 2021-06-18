Bishop England's Joel Bunting scores to lift Charleston Battery to win

Bishop England High School graduate Joel Bunting scored his first professional goal to lift the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 win over Miami FC at a sold-out Patriots Point on June 18 in Mount Pleasant.
Bunting, who played college soccer at USC Upstate, scored in the 50th minute to break a 1-1 tie as the Battery won at home for the first time this season.
“It’s surreal and I really can’t explain it," Bunting said. " Two months ago I wasn’t even on the team. Just being from Charleston and working my way up, it’s amazing. AJ (Paterson) had the great cross and it was just a reaction, right off my knee and into the back of the net.”
Charleston improved to 2-1-2 on the season.
The Battery opened in a 3-5-2 formation for the first time this season, and Miami struck first in the seventh minute on Lamar Walker's free kick.
Charleston answered in the 24th minute when Zeiko Lewis sent a scissor kick past the Miami defense to even the score 1-1. Lewis was assisted by Burke Fahling, who crossed the ball into the center of the box for Zeiko to level the terms. The goal was Lewis’ second of the season. Charleston had a chance to take the lead in the 41st minute when Angelo Kelly had the ball in a dangerous spot in front of the net, but his shot went over the crossbar.
The Battery took the lead in the 50th minute when Bunting redirected a Paterson pass after Kelly crossed the ball into the 6-yard box.
“We didn’t start well, we went down 1-0, but we managed to work our way back and put some pressure on them,” said Bunting. “Zeiko got the goal back and he gave us a lot of energy going into the second half.”
Battery coach Michael Anhaeuser praised the team's comeback.
“We go down a goal, you know, they get that free kick. It’s a little unlucky,” said Anhaeuser. “But credit to the guys coming back. Zeiko Lewis picking up a fantastic finish to make it one-one and then we settled down.
“We came out the second half really sharp, and for Joel to get his first goal in front of the home crowd was incredible,” said Anhaeuser. “So, that’s an amazing result for us to get your first one at home, and that leads to bigger and better things.”
The Battery will travel to face the Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night before returning to Patriots Point Saturday, June 26 to welcome Loudoun United FC.