Baseball's Charleston RiverDogs expect Tampa Bay Rays as affiliate

The Charleston RiverDogs have a new affiliate, one with a history of providing the low-level Class A minor league baseball club with top talent.
The Tampa Bay Rays and RiverDogs will officially announce a player development contract Wednesday, sources told The Post and Courier. The Rays and the South Atlantic League's RiverDogs worked together from 1997-2004 before the RiverDogs signed on with the New York Yankees, a relationship that lasted until November of this year.
The Rays while building a farm system from scratch sent such top draft picks as Josh Hamilton, Carl Crawford, Roccol Baldelli, B.J. Upton and Delmon Young to Riley Park.
But as a much better Major League club consistently overachieving thanks to innovative analytics — the Rays lost to the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series — Tampa Bay will be drafting late in the first round in 2021. And probably for several years to come.
The Charleston affiliation switch is a small step in Major League Baseball’s massive overhaul of a minor league system that began last spring but was slowed by a coronavirus that wiped out the 2020 affiliated minor league baseball.
The South Atlantic League's Columbia Fireflies will also land a new affiliate Wednesday. The SAL's Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) and the high-level Class A Carolina League's Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) are expected to stay with their parent clubs.
The RiverDogs or Charleston teams by other names (Royals, Pirates, Rainbows) had been in the low-level Class A South Atlantic League every season from 1980 through 2019. They were affiliated with the New York Yankees from 2005 until the Yankees announced the end of the player development contract (PDC) with Charleston in early November.
Minor league changes include slashing between 25 to 33 percent of teams below the Class A level in a move designed to cut costs and travel schedules.
Peter Freund, who is in a RiverDogs ownership group led by Marvin Goldklang and including comic actor Bill Murray, is also part of the new MLB Draft League. The concept includes six former teams from the dissolved New York-Penn League, including Freund’s Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters. The teams will be stocked with draft-eligible players hoping to improve their stock prior to the MLB Draft, which has been pushed back to the Major League All-Star Week in July.
Freund is the President of Trinity Packaging Corporation, a privately held plastics manufacturer headquartered in Armonk, N.Y.
