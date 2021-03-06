Military Magnet girls top Southside Christian to claim 1st Class A state championship

AIKEN - Military Magnet made history in stunning fashion.
Thanks to the exploits of sophomore guards Chazmin Bradley and Kaelin Jones, the Eagles hung on to defeat Southside Christian 54-49 Saturday afternoon to win the Class A girls basketball state championship at USC-Aiken’s Convocation Center.
It’s the first state championship in a girls team sport and just the second overall for the school. The boys track team won a state championship in 2019. It also took away the sting of losing in last season's championship game.
“We just didn’t finish (last year). As you saw just now, we had to finish. That was the most important thing about this,” Military Magnet coach Nathaniel Tylor said. “I’m happy for the kids, the community, the facility, the administration and the school. If you know anything about North Charleston, you know what type of gritty kids we have.”
Bradley and Jones were an unstoppable duo when the game was on the line. They combined to score 12 of the 14 fourth quarter points by the Eagles. Bradley scored the final four from the free throw line, with her two free throws with six seconds remaining sealing the victory.
“They’re more like seniors because they’ve been playing since the seventh grade,” Taylor said of the two sophomores. “This is just par for the course. We’ve played and traveled everywhere to scrimmage, so this is their just desserts.”
Bradley, an All-State selection, recognized the importance of the moment.
“It means a lot,” she said. “We made history today, so that’s a good thing. I want to thank all our supporters for being here and cheering us on to the end.”
Bradley finished with 18 points and four rebounds. RyKia Jakes added 12 points and four rebounds, and Davis scored 10 points. She had four fouls at halftime but didn’t foul out while playing 30 minutes.
Military Magnet (10-3) missed several games this season due to COVID-19 but seemed unfazed in making its second straight title game appearance. They held a nine-point led in the first half but had to hold off the hard-charging Sabres. The game had eight ties and four lead changes.
Hannah Fuller scored 21 points for Southside Christian (15-3) but had only five points in the second half.
Military Magnet (54) Chazmin Bradley 18, RyKia Jakes 12, Kaelin Davis 10, Brown 7, Mitchell 4, Martin 2, Richardson 1.
Southside Christian (49) Hannah Fuller 21, Ashlyn Bowers 11, Andres 8, Carter 7, Rothman 2.