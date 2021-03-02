Military Magnet girls top Estill, advance to Class A state championship game

For the second straight season, the Military Magnet girls basketball team survived a tough slate of games in the Class A Lower State playoffs and repeated as the Lower State champions.
Tuesday night’s 71-53 win over Estill sends the Eagles to the Class A state championship game on Saturday at USC Aiken. Military Magnet will play Upper State champion Southside Christian.
The win improved Military Magnet’s record to 9-3 in a season that saw several games canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
“I have a young bunch, actually younger than last year,” coach Nathaniel Taylor said. “But we had a goal. COVID threw a lot of different things at us. There were times we weren’t sure there would be a season. We are blessed to be in this situation again. This was the goal and the girls worked hard for it.”
Sophomore guard Chazmin Bradley, a Class A all-state selection, scored 23 points to lead Military Magnet’s effort. Sophomores Kaelin Davis and Rykia Jakes each scored 14 points, with Jakes scoring 10 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
“For some odd reason, she was saving it,” Taylor laughed. “We don’t have a girl that’s going to get 20 points every night. We will have 15 here, 10 here, 12 maybe. That’s who we are. It isn’t just one girl. We ask every player to contribute.”
The Eagles jumped out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter and stretched the margin to 27-12 before Estill (15-4) rallied to close the gap to 37-29 by halftime.
Military Magnet again opened a double-digit lead in the third quarter, but Estill would not quit. With 5:40 to play, the Eagles led 53-49, but three minutes later the lead was back to 14 at 65-51. A basket with 1:28 remaining pushed the lead to 69-53, and Taylor let loose with a yell and a fist pump, knowing the deed was done.
Military Magnet has beaten three top 10 teams in their Lower State playoff run, earning a first-round win over East Clarendon and a second-round victory over Lake View.
“It’s a zany bunch of kids, and some days we wonder if they are locked in and some days we aren’t,” Taylor said. “We’ve been locked in during the playoffs. I’m proud of them.”
North Charleston’s Brown resigns
North Charleston boys basketball coach Christopher Brown resigned his position on Tuesday. In six seasons, Brown was 63-37 and led the Cougars to the Class AA Lower State finals in 2019-20. The Cougars won 35 games in the two years prior to this season, when they were limited to only four games before cancelling the season due to COVID-19 issues.
“I’ve just decided it was time for a change, time to let someone else take the program,” said Brown, who adds he hopes to coach again in the future.