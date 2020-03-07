Military Magnet girls fall in state basketball championship

For a little more than a quarter of play, the Military Magnet girls basketball team looked every bit the state champion as it battled High Point Academy in the Class A state championship game on Saturday at the Colonial Life Arena.
However, the Eagles were unable to maintain their early scoring spree, and High Point’s size took over. The end result was a 60-50 High Point win.
Despite forcing 38 turnovers and racking up 28 steals, Military Magnet had problems containing High Point forward Taniah Wilkins. The senior scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Grizzlies. High Point finished with a 55-34 edge on the boards, including 24 off the offensive glass.
“Not necessarily we ran out of gas, but the thing we were worried about was their length on the backside. That was the difference in the game,” Eagles coach Nathaniel Taylor said. “It was a little bit of our inexperience late. But they (High Point) were a very good team.”
High Point got an additional 14 rebounds from Olivia Martin and 18 points from Ka’Derrah Beason.
Freshman Rykia Jakes led Military Magnet with 16 points and freshman Kaelin Davis added 12. But the Eagles shot just 30 percent from the field for the game.
After falling behind 5-0 early, the Eagles put together a 12-0 run to take control. A three-pointer by Jakes early in the second quarter pushed the lead to 21-9. The Eagles held a 26-15 lead with under four minutes left but the Grizzlies used a 12-2 run to close the halftime margin to 28-27. Wilkins had nine points in the quarter.
Things were pretty even in the third quarter before High Point’s Vivian Bracebridge knocked down a pair of three’s to put High Point up 46-43 heading into the final quarter.
An 8-1 run by the Grizzlies to start the final period proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome.
High Point finishes with a 20-9 record while Military Magnet finished 22-6.
Military Magnet’s roster was loaded with underclassmen, including five freshmen and two seventh-graders. Taylor already is thinking of the future.
“We talked about getting ready to go again on June 1st,” Taylor said. “We are disappointed today but the future is very promising. We’re gonna be OK
.”