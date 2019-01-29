There have been a lot changes for the South Carolina Stingrays this season.
From the top of the organization with a new owner in Todd Halloran, to a new head coach in Spiros Anastas, to the retirement and departure of several key players, the Stingrays have had to reboot their brand this year. South Carolina is looking to make the ECHL's Kelly Cup playoffs for a record 25th time in the last 26 seasons.
The first half of the season has been a roller-coaster ride for the Stingrays (23-17-2, 48 points), who sit in second place in the ECHL’s South Division. They’ve shown flashes of brilliance, which included a six-game winning streak, but have also played down to their competition as well.
With a roster that features nearly a dozen rookies or second-year players, the Stingrays have been consistently inconsistent, but Anastas is hoping to change that over the final three months of the season.
“I don’t think we’re exactly where we want to be,” Anastas said. “At this point in the season, we want to be the first place team in our division or at least competing to win your division."
Here’s a midseason report card for the Stingrays:
Forwards
Every team in the ECHL experiences some level of turnover from one year to the next.
But even by ECHL standards, the talent that left the Stingrays after last season was unusual. Gone from the team are captain Joe Devin, Kelly Zajac and Steven Whitney, the Stingrays’ top three scorers. Devin and Zajac retired, while Whitney has earned a spot with the Hershey Bears, the Stingrays’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Grant Besse was a dominant offensive force during the first two months of season and was called up to Hershey. Since returning to the Lowcountry, however, he has struggled to find his scoring touch again. Getting Besse going again will be a key for the Stingrays.
Andrew Cherniwchan was named to his first all-star game and leads the team in scoring with 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 42 games. Jonathan Charbonneau was having a solid rookie campaign, but injured his knee in December.
Grade: B
Defensemen
It’s unfair to compare this group of defensemen to the 2017-18 team, which set a league record for fewest goals allowed in a season with 153.
Joey Leach, who was named the team’s captain, was having his best season as a pro until he was called up to the AHL. Marcus Perrier, who had been a part of two Kelly Cup final teams, left in November to play in Europe. When Leach was in the lineup, he had more game experience at the ECHL level than the rest of the defensemen on the roster combined.
In years past, Hershey has always provided at least two or three quality young defensemen to the Stingrays' roster, but this season only Johnathan McLeod is under an AHL contract.
“It’s been a tough year for defensemen across the league,” Anastas said. “There’s nothing we can do about players retiring and it’s a trend that the whole league has seen. I think the guys we’ve got on the back end have worked really hard and are developing into ECHL players.”
Grade: B-
Goaltending
When the season started, goaltending was considered to be the team’s strength, despite the retirement of Jeff Jakaitis, a former ECHL MVP.
Parker Millner, the ECHL’s reigning Goalie of the Year, was back in net and Adam Morrison, a proven winner at this level, was set to be his backup.
“Going into the season, I thought we had the best goalie tandem in the league,” Anastas said.
Both have missed large chunks of the season with injuries. Milner returned to the lineup on Sunday against Greenville and Morrison is not expected to be back until March.
Angus Redmond and Gordy Defiel have stepped up in their absence.
“I think that Angus and Gordy stepped in and really helped us,” Anastas said. “You’d obviously love to have Parker and Adam be healthy and playing every night, but those guys were put in a pretty tough spot and stole a couple of games for us.”
Grade: B
Special Teams
The Stingrays are ranked in the top 10 in both the penalty kill and power play.
A year ago, the Stingrays' penalty kill set ECHL records for fewest goals allowed. This year, the team is ranked second in the league at 86 percent and that’s without Leach, one of the league’s best penalty killers.
The power play sits at No. 9 at 18.8 percent, but is tops in the league at 24.4 percent at home.
Grade: A
Coaching
This is Anastas’ first season in the ECHL, where roster turnover and can reach epidemic proportions.
Developing contacts across the hockey world, but especially in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and in Europe are keys to any coach’s survival in the ECHL.
Signing veteran winger Josh Gratton was a nice pickup for the Stingrays. Gratton, 36, has given the Stingrays a much-needed physical presence along with a nice scoring touch.
Grade: B+
Overall
Considering who is not on the ice for South Carolina, the team has been remarkably competitive in the South Division.
The younger players are starting to develop and if South Carolina can get a little more help from Hershey and with Milner healthy again, the Stingrays are poised to be a better team in the second half of the season.
“I like where we’re headed, I think we’re trending up,” Anastas said.
Grade: B