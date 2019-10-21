Izzo

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo may have his best team this year. AP/David Banks

 David Banks

Michigan State is on top of the Associated Press college basketball preseason Top 25 that was released Monday. 

The Spartans, led by preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, were a unanimous pick to win their league in a media vote and are the preseason favorite to win the national championship. 

South Carolina nor Clemson received any preseason votes. 

The women's preseason AP Top 25 will be released on Oct. 30. 

AP TOP 25

1. Michigan State

2. Kentucky

3. Kansas

4. Duke

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Maryland

8. Gonzaga

9. North Carolina

10. Villanova

11. Virginia

12. Seton Hall

13. Texas Tech

14. Memphis

15. Oregon

16. Baylor

17. Utah State

18. Ohio State

19. Xavier

20. St. Mary's

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. Purdue

24. Auburn

25. VCU

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida State 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi State 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1

DAVID CLONINGER'S PRESEASON TOP 25

1. Michigan State

2. Kansas

3. Kentucky

4. Louisville

5. Duke

6. Florida

7. Seton Hall

8. Maryland

9. Villanova

10. Virginia

11. Gonzaga

12. North Carolina

13. Texas Tech

14. Oregon

15. Memphis

16. Utah State

17. St. Mary’s

18. Xavier

19. Baylor

20. Ohio State

21. Colorado

22. Purdue

23. Davidson

24. Auburn

25. Cincinnati

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.