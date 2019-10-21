Michigan State is on top of the Associated Press college basketball preseason Top 25 that was released Monday.
The Spartans, led by preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, were a unanimous pick to win their league in a media vote and are the preseason favorite to win the national championship.
South Carolina nor Clemson received any preseason votes.
The women's preseason AP Top 25 will be released on Oct. 30.
AP TOP 25
1. Michigan State
2. Kentucky
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. North Carolina
10. Villanova
11. Virginia
12. Seton Hall
13. Texas Tech
14. Memphis
15. Oregon
16. Baylor
17. Utah State
18. Ohio State
19. Xavier
20. St. Mary's
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. Purdue
24. Auburn
25. VCU
Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida State 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi State 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1
DAVID CLONINGER'S PRESEASON TOP 25
1. Michigan State
2. Kansas
3. Kentucky
4. Louisville
5. Duke
6. Florida
7. Seton Hall
8. Maryland
9. Villanova
10. Virginia
11. Gonzaga
12. North Carolina
13. Texas Tech
14. Oregon
15. Memphis
16. Utah State
17. St. Mary’s
18. Xavier
19. Baylor
20. Ohio State
21. Colorado
22. Purdue
23. Davidson
24. Auburn
25. Cincinnati