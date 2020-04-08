Michigan State, Florida State join Kansas, Gonzaga in Hoops Frenzy Final Four

Two of the four No. 1 seeds in The Post and Courier's Hoops Frenzy were bounced in the Elite Eight, setting up an unexpected matchup in the Final Four.
No. 3 Michigan State beat top-seeded Baylor and No. 2 Florida State knocked off No. 1 Dayton in Hoops Frenzy, our own version of March Madness that allows readers to decide which teams advance.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seeds Kansas and Gonzaga advanced. Kansas beat Duke and Gonzaga edge Seton Hall in voting.
The Final Four matchups are Michigan State vs. Florida State and Kansas vs. Gonzaga.
To play Hoops Frenzy, go to postandcourier.com/hoops2020.
Voting for the Final Four began Wednesday and ends Friday at 1 p.m. Readers will pick winners for the two games. Voting for the national championship game will begin Saturday afternoon with the winner announced Monday.
The Hoops Frenzy bracket can be found inside Thursday’s sports section and after each round of voting.