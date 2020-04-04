Michigan beats Oregon, Auburn tops Wisconsin in second round of Hoops Frenzy

There were a couple of minor upsets in the second round of The Post and Courier's Hoops Frenzy, setting the stage for an interesting third round that features the final 16 teams of the tournament.
Hoops Frenzy is our version of the NCAA men's basketball tournament that gives fans a chance to vote for the teams they believe should advance. Nearly 4,500 votes were cast in the second round.
In one upset, more fans voted for No. 5 Michigan, allowing the team to beat No. 4 Oregon in the West Regional. And in the Midwest, No. 5 Auburn edged out No. 4 Wisconsin.
Both move on to play the top seeds in their respective regions, with Michigan facing Gonzaga and Auburn going against Kansas.
To play Hoops Frenzy, go to postandcourier.com/hoops2020.
Voting for third round matchups began Saturday and ends Monday at 1 p.m. Our readers will continue to pick winners for each round with the national champion announced April 13.
The Hoops Frenzy bracket can be found inside Sunday’s sports section and after each round of voting.