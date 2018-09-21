Hammond Academy quarterback Jackson Muschamp had a phone call to make the second he got on the team bus for two-hour trip back to Columbia on Friday night.
It wasn’t to his mom or his girlfriend.
It was to his father – South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.
The younger Muschamp had a message for his dad – sign First Baptist running back/defensive back Michel Dukes. Dukes rushed for 194 yards, had two interceptions and scored three touchdowns for the Hurricanes.
But Dukes’ heroics were not enough as Muschamp threw for 250 yards and Jordan Burch scored two TDs to lead Hammond past First Baptist 28-21 in a battle of unbeaten defending SCISA state champions Friday night before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 1,500 at the James Island campus.
First Baptist, which has captured back-to-back SCISA Class AA Division I state titles, dropped to 3-1 on the season and had its 14-game winning streak snapped with the loss. The Hurricanes moved up to SCISA AAA this season.
Hammond, the defending SCISA Class AAA champions, improved to 4-0 and extended its winning streak to 17 games.
“First thing I’m going to do when I get on the bus tonight is call my dad and tell him to get on Michel Dukes, he’s the real deal,” Muschamp said. “That guy is unbelievable. He’s really, really good and I’m serious about that. He made some huge runs, made some huge plays for them, the interception return for the touchdown was a big play. He’s legit. He can play in SEC.”
Dukes, who has more than 20 scholarship offers, including one from South Carolina, would give all his rushing yards and touchdowns back for a win over the Skyhawks.
“The yards, the touchdowns don’t matter if you lose,” said Dukes, who scored on runs of 3 and 75 yards. “This was our first real test, and we showed that we could play with the best, but we came up short. We played hard, but we made too many mistakes. We know what we’ve got to do better next time. I think we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”
The Skyhawks' lineup is littered with Division I prospects, including Burch, defensive lineman Boogie Huntley and linebacker Saul Diaz.
Burch, a 6-5, 265-pound junior defensive end, is a consensus top-100 national prospect and will be among the top players in the state next season. Rivals.com has Burch as the No. 67 player nationally in the 2020 recruiting class. Burch finished with 92 yards and had three sacks and two tackles for loss on defense.
“They’ve got some great athletes over there,” said First Baptist coach Johnny Waters. “They’ve got a bunch of D-I prospects. They are the gold standard in SCISA as far as I'm concerned, but I think we showed that we can play with them. We just made too many mistakes to beat a team as good as Hammond.”
The Hurricanes had five turnovers, including four interceptions with two leading to Skyhawks touchdowns. Hammond wasn’t much better as Muschamp threw three interceptions and had the team also lost a fumble.
“It was sloppy game from both teams,” said Hammond coach Erik Kimrey. “We didn’t play a clean game, but neither did they, but we hung in there, battled and were able to make a couple of plays down the stretch and beat a really good First Baptist team.”
It was all Hammond early as Burch capped a 71-yard, 13-play drive with a 2-yard TD run on the opening possession of the game.
After a First Baptist interception, Andre Wilson, who finished with 10 catches for 115 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-0 Hammond midway through the first quarter.
But Dukes’ had the first of his two interceptions and scored four plays later on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
After another short TD run from Burch to give the Skyhawks a 21-7 lead in the third quarter, Dukes went 75 yards for a score and then picked off a Muschamp pass and raced 76 yards for another TD to tie the game at 21 midway through the fourth quarter.
After forcing a punt, Hammond defensive end Wade Oliver picked off a Myron Wigfall pass and returned it 18 yards for the winning TD with six minutes left in the game.
“I think we showed what kind of perseverance we have on this team,” Mushcamp said. “We had a lot of adversity this game, but we found a way to win, and I think that shows you the kind of character this team has. These are the two best teams in SCISA, so this was a huge win for us.”