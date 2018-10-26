They questioned him early and he answered on cue.
“Where you at 2?” Porter-Gaud’s sideline called out to First Baptist star Michel Dukes on the game’s opening series. Dukes is best known as a running back, maybe the best running back in the state. He was at cornerback in this instance, though, rarely used and momentarily lost in coverage.
Dukes heard the challenge and turned to the Cyclones sideline with a cold stare. No response. Just a look and a nod. He’d let the rest speak for itself.
Dukes ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns to lead First Baptist past Porter-Gaud, 38-16, Friday in Charleston. The Hurricanes' win secures the No. 2 seed and home-field advantage throughout the SCISA Class AAA playoffs beginning next week.
“One game at a time and this was a huge one,” said First Baptist coach Johnny Waters, whose team is 9-1. “We knew we had to come out and pound them. That was our game plan. We thought our physicality could take a toll on them.”
Porter-Gaud (8-2) jumped ahead with a 27-yard field goal from Jonathan Weitz less than five minutes into the game. The Cyclones’ prolific offense, averaging 34 points per game, didn’t cross midfield again until nearly six minutes into the fourth quarter.
Porter-Gaud’s lead lasted less than two minutes as Dukes broke a 72-yard touchdown run down the visitor sideline.
“Mikey, Mikey, Mikey,” the Cyclones coaches tried to alert their defense as they watched the Power 5 recruit weave through the field. “Dang.”
Dukes pushed down to the Porter-Gaud goal line on the Hurricanes following series, setting up a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Myron Wigfall. Dukes then added a 27-yard score that opened a 21-3 Hurricanes advantage with less than a minute to play before halftime.
Dukes’ night ended midway through the third quarter, as was the case for most of the Hurricane starters. Dukes has never rushed for less than 200 yards against Porter-Gaud. He’s run for 663 yards and seven touchdowns now in three games against the rival Cyclones.
“I guess he likes Porter. He likes playing against them,” Waters said. “Mikey likes playing in big games. But listen, we had a lot of other players tonight.”
Wigfall hit Sincere Brown on an 84-yard score two plays into the second half. He connected with McKay Wilson three minutes later on a 75-yard catch and run three minutes later that extended a 35-3 lead with more than eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
Wigfall finished with a career-best 243 yards on 11-of-22 passing throwing through a sideways rain for large portions of the night. The Hurricanes prepared for the inclement weather by dunking their hands in buckets of water before throwing and catching at practice this week.
“Myron was putting it in the right spots for us to get it,” said Brown, who transferred from Stratford this summer. “This is why I came to First Baptist, to play in these games and play for championships.”
First Baptist had defeated Porter-Gaud just twice in 18 attempts entering the night. Those two wins came 28 years apart. They’ve now won two straight over their longtime rival.
“Everybody knows they’re a good team,” Dukes said. “But we are too now and we just got tired of losing to them, I guess.”
First Baptist will host Ben Lippen in their postseason opener next Friday. Porter-Gaud secures the third seed in the eight-team bracket, ensuring a home game in the first round but possibly setting up a rematch with the Hurricanes in the state quarterfinals. Waters expects it.
“We’ll see Porter-Gaud again.”