Michael Roth reflects on career-defining turn during Gamecocks' 2010 run

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of South Carolina's first College World Series championship in 2010. This is the third in a three-part series that looks back at the season and the team.
COLUMBIA — Ten years from the moment where he became a legend, Michael Roth is still as supremely unconcerned as he was when was living it.
Don’t get the wrong idea. Roth cherished his time as South Carolina’s ace pitcher, loved how he threw one of the most memorable games in program history in leading the Gamecocks to the 2010 national championship. On the mound, Roth was as hyper-competitive as anybody before or since.
But off it, he never let his baseball exploits define who he was. Roth, a hero to USC and one of the most dominant pitchers in College World Series history, has always been a highly intelligent, savvy and upwardly mobile young man who played baseball, not a baseball player looking to fill the hours before his next game.
“I always saw it as an entirely different life, going to school vs. what I was doing on the baseball field,” said Roth, who today plans commercial real estate with Greenville’s NAI Earle Furman. “I would think about how to bring Krispy Kreme to Chile, which was a project I did for class. I just enjoy learning, I always have, especially if something’s extreme to me. I had the school and social aspect and then baseball.”
That response was expected. The etching of Roth’s name into USC and CWS annals was a glass case broken due to emergency. It mimicked his career after he reported to school as a power-hitting first baseman.
“He was a bullpen guy in ’09, he was 79-82 (mph), over the top, with a changeup and no breaking ball. He got righties out and not lefties,” pitching coach Mark Calvi said. “He didn’t throw hard enough to be out there for a long time. He wanted to hit, but for whatever reason, it didn’t click for him in the fall.”
In the fall of 2009, Calvi spotted something during infield practice. Roth was the first baseman practicing double plays, and he was rifling the ball to short.
He was doing it sidearm.
“I said, ‘Let’s take five minutes to throw sidearm,’” Calvi said. “Michael threw a couple and I remember (catcher Kyle Enders) going, ‘Oh my God.’ He was throwing the next Friday and Richard Royal hit him from the left side.
“That was the last lefty he gave up a hit to all fall. They were 0-27 after that.”
“I can’t thank Calvi enough for being honest,” Roth said. “He told me, ‘If you don’t drop down and get lefties out, there’s really not a spot for you on this team.’ If I hadn’t done that, the story that follows wouldn’t have happened.”
Roth was terrific in 2010, but in a sparse role. As the lefty bullpen specialist, he was great, but he’d only be out there for an out or two per game.
“He must have told me about 100 times, ‘I don’t break a sweat. I can pitch to more than three or four batters,’” coach Ray Tanner said. “I’d always say, ‘You’re filling a gap and we got the righty (John Taylor) behind you and the other righty (Matt Price).’ Teams had to beat us in five or six innings or they didn’t have a chance.”
The Gamecocks reached the College World Series and lost their first game, forcing them to extend their pitching. That became the biggest worry when USC squeaked past Oklahoma to face Clemson for a berth in the national championship series.
Clemson only needed one win. USC needed two, and its normal starters were taxed.
The decision to start Roth for the first time all year birthed two stories. The first and obvious, that Roth nonchalantly threw a three-hit complete game, stacking ground balls like they were stock certificates, gilded him in Gamecocks history even if he never threw another pitch.
The second? What were Roth and some of his teammates doing when Calvi told him he was starting the biggest game of the season?
Stories differ.
Roommate/outfielder Adam Matthews: “There was nothing serious about any part of that conversation. He just said, 'Yeah, great, coach, look at the TV!'"
Calvi: “I went in and it was some movie, their favorite scene. I said, ‘You want to pitch tomorrow?,' and it was, ‘Hold on, hold on! Yeah, I got it, no problem. See you tomorrow.’”
“I may have been preoccupied,” Roth said. “It wasn’t anything bad. A documentary, as I recall.”
No one was surprised when Roth still took batting practice like he always did (“I negotiated that, but I didn’t take a full round”) or his responses to if he felt ready. “Of course,” Roth answered. “That’s what I do, I throw every day.”
The situation didn’t faze him, and his personality was unveiled to the world shortly after when he was asked how he managed this Herculean performance on the biggest stage.
“I actually didn’t know what BF meant, with 33,” he replied with a quizzical look at the box score. Informed it was “Batters faced,” he remarked that usually he saw a two or three there, as palms hit foreheads throughout the room.
Roth started Game 2 of the national championship series, holding UCLA to a run before USC won it on Whit Merrifield’s walk-off single. In becoming USC’s Friday-night pitcher in 2011 and 2012, he won 23 games and set CWS records for most games started (eight) and most innings pitched (60 1-3).
His play was marvelous, but it was how he carried himself that commanded the most attention. Instead of throwing his warmup pitches to a shredded metal guitar solo trying to intimidate the opponent, Roth chose Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
The picture of he and Matthews in a bubble bath before a series at Kentucky somehow comes up more often than Roth’s seven years in the pros, including 22 appearances with the L.A. Angels and one with the Texas Rangers. Then there was the night before the first UCLA game in 2010, when some joker pulled the fire alarm at the team hotel.
Roth entertained the evacuees with his iPad, blasting Fergie’s “Glamorous” at 2 a.m.
“You are a college athlete, but you’re also a college student,” Matthews said. “We took baseball like we did our college lives, not trying to overthink it while also getting our work done. We had a lot of fun nights.”
All of it tied into the legend of Michael Roth. Ten years from the Omaha spotlight, he recalled the path to it and how he never thought it was his whole. It’s part of him, not all.
“There will be people who always remember me as the pitcher. A lot of memories are the fun times we had off the field besides playing the game,” he said. “Doing what I do now, it’s a different type of competition. I’m definitely just as aggressive and compete just as hard vs. when I was playing.
“There’s part of me where I feel like I could still play. But also I realize when I was playing, I didn’t want to play anymore if I wasn’t enjoying it as much. It’s a weird feeling, but it’s been good.”