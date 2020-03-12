Miami Open, the WTA Tour stop before Charleston's Volvo Car Open, canceled due to coronavirus

The Miami Open, the professional tennis tournament that precedes Charleston's Volvo Car Open on the WTA Tour schedule, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Additionally, the ATP Tour, which runs the men's pro tour, has announced a six-week suspension of its events. No announcement from the WTA Tour, which runs the women's tour, had been made as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Volvo Car Open is scheduled for April 4-12 on Daniel Island.
The Miami Open, a combined men's and women's event, was canceled by Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
WTA Tour events previously canceled included two in China and the combined men’s and women’s tournament in Indian Wells, California.
The Volvo Car Open is the largest women's only professional tennis tournament in North America, and is set to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston this year.
The cancellation of the Volvo Car Open would have an economic impact on the Charleston area. The week-long tournament usually brings in about 90,000 spectators and is responsible for about 2,500 hotel-room nights during the week, tournament director Bob Moran said. The economic impact has been estimated to be up to $30 million each year.
In addition, the Tennis Channel is slated to provide more than 60 hours of live coverage to 152 countries around the world
The field for this year's tournament includes defending champion Madison Keys and five of the top 10 players on the WTA Tour in No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 4 Sofia Kenin, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic.
