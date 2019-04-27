The month of May is going to be a busy time for the folks at Charleston Municipal Golf Course with both the Men's City Amateur and the Ladies' and Senior Ladies' amateurs being held in back-to-back fashion.
The Ladies' and Senior Ladies' event, which has struggled to draw participants, will be played May 14-15 while the Men's City Amateur will be played May 17-19.
"We are moving the Ladies' and Senior Ladies' to the same week and trying to promote them along with the men," said Charleston Municipal Golf Course general manager Marshall Ormand. "They will be getting the same course conditions, the same time of year as the men. We think it will be a good presentation. The response has been fairly good so far."
It was a struggle to hold a Ladies' and Senior Ladies' City Amateur in 2018. The event was originally scheduled for June and got rained out, postponed to September only to see another rainout and planned again for October with rain prevailing for a third time.
It was finally held as a one-day event in December with Stacey Tomlinson taking the title for the second straight year and Jeannie Hillock winning a second seniors title.
The entry fee for the Ladies' and Senior Ladies' is $70 with an entry deadline of 5 p.m. May 5. The overall championship is for players 49 and younger. Players 50-64 can compete for a seniors title and players 65 and older are eligible to participate in a super seniors division.
The entry fee for the Men's City Amateur is $170 with an entry deadline of 5 p.m. May 10. There are no age divisions in the Men's City Amateur. Matt Wood won the 2018 title by one shot in a tournament that was shortened to 36 holes because of rain.
For information on both events, call 843-795-6517.
O'Grady, O'Brien to compete in Long Drive
Charleston golfers Henry O'Grady and Rich O'Brien will compete in The ParaLong Drive Cup May 16-17 in Mesquite, Nev. The event will be held in conjunction with qualifying for the professional long drivers 2019 World Long Drive Championship. Visit amputeelongdrivechampionship.com for information.
CALGA at Municipal
Tori Langen and Cathy Martin of Seabrook Island Club combined for a score of 76 to win field low gross honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association match played at Charleston Municipal. Mary Daniels and Jennifer O'Brien of Jenkins Links won the field low net title with a score of 61.
Flight winners were: First - Jackie Bennett (Jenkins Links)-Jeannie Hillock (Kiawah), 78 gross; Debbie Ott-Tracy Thorne (Seabrook), 64 net. Second - Carol Spitznas-Evie Wasson (Dunes West), 82 gross; Toni Peterson-Lori Volger (Dunes West), 67 net. Third - Chiaki Kight-Martha Wright (Shadowmoss), 90 gross; Nancy Zipter-Joan Junsay (Pine Forest), 64 net. Fourth - Becky Arndt-Carol Sisson (Wescott), 91 gross; Lori Irizarry-Marti Clayton (Jenkins Links), 65 net.
Golf Week Masters
Hilton Head's Steve French defeated Charleston's Chris Pond by two shots to win the Golf Week Amateur's Golf Week Masters combined Charleston-Columbia event played at Orangeburg Country Club. Flight winners: Mike Griggs defeated Glenn Powell in a playoff after both shot 78 to win A flight; Ron Johnson won B flight with a 76; Joe Black won C flight; Donna Johnson won D flight with an 84.
Breaking 100
Arthur Benzle of Bluffton, who served as pro-am chairman for the RBC Heritage from 1990-2002, turned 100 Friday. Benzle, who moved to the Hilton Head area 46 years ago, also served as a starter and caddy master at Harbour Town Golf Links and helped start the Hilton Head Senior Men's Golf Association.
Coming up
• April 29: Respite Care of Charleston More Good Days. golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, $175 per player, visit RespiteCareCharleston.org, contact Sara Perry at Sara@RespiteCareCharleston.org or call 843.647.7405.
• May 4: William Brian Moody Foundation Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Roper St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund and The William Brian Moody '86 Memorial Scholarship at Clemson University, The Club at Pine Forest, visit wbmoodyfoundation.com or call Will Moody at 843-323-7729 or Ben Moody at 843-323-7730.
• May 5: Knights of Columbus Council 6250 19th annual Charity Golf Tournament, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $75 per player or $300 per team, Contact Ron McNally at 843-789-0687 or email rmcnallypga@gmail.com.
• May 6: Driving to End Domestic Violence, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, $1,000 per four-player team, contact Tonya at tonya@mysistershouse.com or call 843-480-1904.
• May 8-9: Fourth annual Hardee's Chip in for Veterans Charity Classic to raise money for PGA HOPE Charleston and Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation, Briar's Creek on May 8, $375 per player or $1,500 per team; May 9, Wescott Plantation Golf Club, $100 per player or $400 per team, visit hardeesgolfforcharity.com.
• May 13: Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic golf tournament, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, visit bifmc.org/golf or email info@bifmc.org.
• May 13: 10th annual East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Golf Tees to House Keys golf tournament, Charleston National $150 per player or $500 per team, Call 843-881-2600 ext5. 201.
• May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
• May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
• May 16: 10th annual Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner golf tournament, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player or $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at 843-312-0621.
• May 17: Fourth annual Palmetto Military Support Group Red White Blue Golf Tournament, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $150 per player or $600 per team, register online at palmettomilitarysupportgroup.org or call or text Graham Drayton at 803-517-0805 for more information.
• June 21: Neighbors Helping Neighbors tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $95 per player, two-man captain's choice, call 843-889-3222 or entries can be made at Stono Ferry or Hollywood Town Hall.
• June 24: Big on Small Business Golf Outing, Coosaw Creek Country Club, $125 individuals, $100 for Veterans and First Responders, contact Jim Wetzel at 843-953-6007 or email wetzeljc@mailbox.sc.edu.
• July 17: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
Aces
Mark Mitchum, March 31, Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 152 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tom Tinney, Skip Traylor, Brian Mennetti, Robert Lindley, Bob Swehla, Bill Ervin, Mike Wills.
Brenda Griffin, April 11, Burn Kill-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 120 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Bonnie Martin, Becky Arndt, Sandy Bochette.
Tony Romero, April 13, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 4, 174 yards. Witnesses: James Conroy, Pete Zorniger.
David Hill, April 20, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 123 yards, 9-iron.
Matthew Derrick, April 24, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 134 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Cody Coxwell, Alex Shealy.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.