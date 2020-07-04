Memories of Gamecocks' 2010 CWS championship help a brother grieve

OMAHA, Neb. — The pictures and scrapbooks bring back memories of a wonderful time when each was adjusting to a new life and enjoying the steps to get there. Ten years ago, Trey Ashby and his foster brothers Lazell and Finest Hampton were constructing their new relationship with assistance from South Carolina pitcher Jay Brown, who was in town for the College World Series.
Friendships flourished, aided by Brown’s willingness to reach out to complete strangers and make them feel like part of the team. All celebrated on June 29, 2010, when USC won the last CWS held at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Ashby wishes he could be talking about the memories of that night, those two weeks where the Gamecocks became the No. 1 team in the country and two recently taken-in foster children got to live it with them. Lazell, Finest, Ashby and Brown could all speak by group text or Zoom, watching the replays and re-creating that magical summer.
Lazell was murdered on Jan. 24 when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a vengeful ex-lover. Thinking of a game could never replace Lazell’s smile, his laugh, his hope.
But seeing the recollections and remembrances on the 10-year anniversary help a bit. A tiny bit.
“He never said anything mean about anybody. He was always optimistic and happy,” Ashby said, his grief still evident. “The last three or four years, I thought I should reach out and tell somebody about Jay and 2010 and what he did for us. It’s such a good example of how influential athletes can be.
“When you’re taking inventory of somebody’s life, that’s when you really start thinking about it.”
Meet the (new) family
Ashby was 20 years old, the only son and third-oldest of four siblings. His parents, about to have an empty nest, called the children together and unveiled that they wanted to give to others what they had given their own.
“They wanted to take in foster children,” Ashby said. “They wanted to get the kids that are hardest to adopt, older kids and sets of siblings. So soon I had two sets of siblings, and three younger brothers, which considering I grew up with three sisters and always wished I had brothers, was great.”
Lazell and Finest were one of the sets of siblings, ages 12 and 10, respectively. Ashby immediately threw himself into big-brother activities, which for a guy in Omaha, centered on the biggest event in town every summer.
“We grew up a few blocks away from Rosenblatt,” Ashby said. “Growing up, I could walk there. By the time we adopted, we had moved far away, but I would go with my friends, get those general admission tickets for 5-10 bucks and watch the games.”
The Gamecocks made it back to Omaha in 2010 after a six-year absence. Brown was a senior captain who mostly started Sunday games during weekend series, and during a practice at a local high school, noticed Ashby and his two brothers.
“Pitchers get their work done and then clear out for (batting practice), so I was shagging flies in the outfield,” said Brown, now an advisor at Columbia’s Cornerstone Financial Management. “Trey had brought Lazell and Finest out there, and we just struck up a conversation.”
Lazell, Finest and a few dozen other youth were camped outside the fence, waiting for home-run balls and trying to out-run each other to get the most. Brown helped them.
“He was a friendly guy, and we hit it off,” Ashby said. “He’d say, ‘I think he’s got four, now it’s your turn.’ And then sneak another ball to the other to make it even.”
The Gamecocks had three new fans.
The lights of Rosenblatt
“When you’re in Omaha and the College World Series, those guys come to town, it’s like meeting Mike Trout,” Ashby said. “Those are the big-time players. Growing up, they’re gods to you. They were just awestruck this player came up to them and started talking to them.”
Ashby wanted Lazell and Finest to see their friend/hero again so he took them to the Gamecocks’ next game. The plan was to get into the general-admission line early and try to catch Brown’s eye during BP.
“They hollered at me by name,” Brown said.
All were impressed that the ballplayer on the biggest stage of his career remembered three random fans from practice. They chatted inside Rosenblatt for every game the rest of the way.
“Baseball players, you end up doing the same routine,” Brown said. “That was part of it. I looked forward to seeing them in the stands while we were warming up. I still remember the smiles and how happy those guys were.”
It continued until the final night when the three watched the Gamecocks win the championship. Even then, when Brown was celebrating with family and preparing to return to South Carolina, there was time for the brothers he found in Nebraska.
“It’s the climax of his athletic career, and he’s making time for us,” Ashby said. “We met him at the bus after the celebration, and he was on his knee, talking to the kids, like it’s just another day. You never would have known this was one of the biggest days of his life.”
Apart but linked
Facebook kept Brown and the brothers connected over the next decade. The memory of meeting a championship pitcher helped Finest give baseball a chance, and he developed into a fine player.
Then came the terrible news in January. Lazell had a two-year-old son named Prince.
Brown and his family donated funds. The journey 10 years ago wasn’t just being polite.
“That relationship we made evolved into a great friendship,” Brown said. “I’ve just tried to be encouraging to Trey and Finest throughout this toughest of times.”
Ashby appreciates it. Finest’s only companion through the first 10 years of his life was Lazell.
Remembering being taken in by a new family and new siblings, then befriended by a pitcher with a newly-won championship, helps the grief.
“When he came to us, he was an angry kid. The smallest things would just infuriate him because his whole life had been infuriating,” Ashby said. “But then he became so happy-go-lucky, just the nicest kid you’d ever meet. Meeting Jay and how he made us feel was part of the reason Lazell made such a great turnaround.”