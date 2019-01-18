Wando's opponents aren’t seeing double when they step on the basketball court to play the Lady Warriors.
The Wando varsity girls team does, in fact, have a pair of 6-footers operating in the post. And yes, they are identical twins.
Katherine and Elizabeth Eads are juniors at Wando and have been playing basketball together since grade school. If all goes well, they hope to carry that tradition on to college.
Wando coach Jeffery Emory said the Eads were attending games at the school long before they were old enough to play for the team.
“They would watch varsity games back when they were in elementary school,” Emory recalled. “So they’ve always been dedicated to basketball."
It shows on the court. Both girls have range and can hit jump shots away from the basket.
Elizabeth leads the team in scoring (11 points per game) and rebounding (7 per game). Katherine is averaging 6 rebounds and is the team’s best shot blocker.
The Warriors are having an up-and-down season, but Emory said the team chemistry is improving, in large part because of the connection between the twins.
Elizabeth said their natural bond translates to the court.
“We know how each other plays. I know where (Katherine) likes to go on the court, so I can help her get there,” she said.
For Katherine, it’s much of the same. She has a feel for her sister’s tendencies and is able to help her get to her favorite places on the court.
That comes from sports, having most of the same friends, and being each other's best friends, said their dad, Stewart Eads.
From the bleachers, he's seen his daughters develop over the years. He agrees that Katherine has a special presence on defense, while Elizabeth scores with more ease.
But that’s why they work well together as a team, he added. They push each other in games and in practice, and that helps them improve on both ends of the court.
“They’re only mortal enemies 10 percent of the time,” he joked. “But they drive each other to be their absolute best and have both morphed into really good leaders.”
Some of the credit goes to three years of AAU ball, he said. They started playing when he saw that their love for basketball was getting stronger.
And it's paid off, Katherine said. Competition is high in AAU games, so she’s able to work on her skill sets even more.
“We’re competing against girls who are just as tall as we are, or taller,” Katherine explained. “So it makes it harder to get your shots and to play defense. But it's definitely made us better.”
Taller competition will be the norm in college ball, so the goal is to get ready for that next level.
Stewart Eads said his girls have been talking to a few Division II and III schools, including Florida Southern College and Bridgewater College in Virginia. But they still have another season after this year so nothing is set in stone.
Until then, the sisters will keep honing their skills at Wando, and making defenders double-take when figuring out which one to guard.