MEAC follows Ivy League, cancels football season as SC COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will not play football this fall because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The nine-team conference, which is made of historically black colleges and universities, joins the Ivy League and the Patriots League in canceling football for the fall.

All three conferences are members play at the FCS level.

The MEAC includes Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State.