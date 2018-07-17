ATLANTA — Matt Luke just couldn’t leave.
Mississippi's offensive line coach was asked to take the same position at South Carolina before the 2017 season, where he would be reunited with close friend Kurt Roper. With the Gamecocks looking to build on a solid first year under Will Muschamp, Luke’s skill at coaching the line and his recruiting prowess would be a huge answer to replace the departed Shawn Elliott.
“It was hard for me because of all the ties. Ole Miss is part of who I am,” Luke said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. “My wife being from there as well, it would always be tough to leave.”
Luke, who played at Ole Miss just like his father and brother, told the Gamecocks thanks but no thanks. USC rehired Eric Wolford.
Luke was elevated to interim head coach just before preseason camp when Hugh Freeze was fired, then named permanent head coach after the 2017 season. The Rebels and Gamecocks tangle in Oxford on Nov. 3.
Playing by the rules
Steve Shaw, the SEC's coordinator of officials, detailed some of the rule changes on Tuesday.
Players are no longer allowed to block below the waist five yards beyond the line of scrimmage. The SEC is hoping to cut down on cut blocks and chop blocks.
If a player has illegal equipment, he must leave the game for at least one play. A coach can call timeout to fix the problem.
Stadiums will now be allowed to place corporate logos on the playing surface if they so desire. Kentucky, which has the only stadium in the league with a corporate sponsor (Kroger), may take advantage.
Jake’s mistakes on the lake
Reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Jake Fromm has had an interesting summer. A fishing lure was embedded in the Georgia quarterback's leg during one trip to the lake and he broke his non-throwing hand a month later in a freak wakeboarding accident.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he hasn’t talked to Fromm about being more careful because it was “kids being kids.” He pointed out that when he played, he and his buddies would go to the lake for random shenanigans and any ding-ups remained secret. Social media today makes that impossible.
“It’s only a big deal because you know about it. I’m not going to stop letting a young man live,” Smart said. “That means he’s not sitting at home playing Fortnite all day. He wasn’t on a wakeboard, he got hit by a wakeboard on his hand.”
Of course, Smart couldn’t relate what he would say if Fromm had broken his throwing hand.