Francis Alonso slipped a no-look pass to Demetrius Troy, who had an open lane to the bucket. But instead of laying the ball in, Troy popped up a lob pass to 6-10 forward James Dickey, who slammed home the basketball with authority.
UNC Greensboro showed off a little during Thursday's 83-60 victory over The Citadel at Greensboro Coliseum, moving its record to 18-3 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference. The Spartans remained a game behind Wofford, which moved to 16-4 overall and 8-0 in the SoCon with a 107-106 overtime victory over Samford.
Citadel seniors Matt Frierson and Zane Najdawi moved up in the career record books, but couldn't stop the Bulldogs from losing their eighth straight to fall to 9-10 overall and 1-7 in the SoCon.
Frierson hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, setting The Citadel's career record for career 3-pointers with 300. Najdawi scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and scored his 500th career field goal; he now ranks ninth on the Bulldogs' all-time list with 503 buckets.
Bulldogs Hayden Brown and Lew Stallworth scored 10 points each, but The Citadel was no match for UNCG. The Spartans were led by Kaleb Hunter with 21 points, while Alonso had 13 points and Dickey scored 12 points with 15 rebounds.
UNCG led by 22 points at the half and by 33 in the second half before the Bulldogs made a late run.
The Citadel had 18 turnovers (12 in the first half) and made just 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.
"I told the guys at halftime, it looks like we met in the parking lot and somebody showed up from the sporting goods store, gave us uniforms and said, 'Go out and play UNCG like you've never seen them play,'" Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said on his post-game radio show.
"And that's my fault as the coach. We kept fighting and made a few prayers in the second half. We actually had it down to 16 with a couple of wide-open threes that we didn't make. At least in the second half, we looked like we knew each other. In the first half, we looked like we were strangers."
The Citadel was 5 of 12 from the free-throw line in a 73-71 loss at Chattanooga on Saturday, and went 3 of 9 against UNCG, including 0 of 6 from Najdawi, a 75-percent foul shooter coming in.
The Citadel will try to snap their skid at 1 p.m. Saturday against VMI in a "Pack the Mac" game at McAlister Field House. VMI lost by 88-68 at Mercer on Thursday to fall to 7-13 overall and 1-7 in the SoCon.
"I certainly hope we play better than we did tonight," Baucom said. "It'd be embarrassing to play that way in front of that many people."