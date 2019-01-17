Matt Frierson located his shooting touch on Thursday night at Samford. But The Citadel basketball team that won nine of its first 11 games remains AWOL.
Frierson made eight 3-point shots and scored 27 points to end his personal slump, but The Citadel's late rally came up short in an 80-77 loss to Samford at the Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala.
The loss was The Citadel's sixth straight, dropping coach Duggar Baucom's team to 9-8 overall and 1-5 in the Southern Conference. A month ago, The Citadel was 9-2 overall and 1-0 in the SoCon.
"We certainly played hard enough to win," Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "But we didn't execute well enough to win."
Frierson, a senior and one of the top 3-point shooters in college basketball, had gone two straight games without making a trey. But he ended an 0-for-19 skid in the first half and went on to make 8 of 15 from deep.
But Frierson couldn't make his biggest attempt of the game, a 3-pointer from the wing with 14 seconds left that would have tied the score at 77-77. A Samford defender got a hand in his face, and Frierson's attempt bounced off the glass before it hit the rim.
"That's a play we run and he had been shooting it so good," Baucom said. "He was a little off balance, but there's nobody in the gym I'd rather have shooting it. It should have never come down to that."
Reserve forward Hayden Brown scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 27 minutes, and 6-7 Zane Najdawi got the better of his matchup with Samford's 7-0 Ruben Guerrero. Najdawi had 10 points and eight boards to six and 10 for Guerrero.
"Zane out-played Guerrero, and Hayden was awesome," Baucom said. "That's back to back games that he's been awesome."
Top scorer Lew Stallworth was just 4 of 14 from the floor for 11 points, while 3-point shooters Connor Kern and Kaiden Rice were 3 of 13 from deep.
"We're running the same plays and the same guys are shooting it," Baucom said. "And when they are going in, we win seven in a row. When they are not, you lose six in a row."
The Citadel could not stop 6-5 junior Brandon Austin, an Alabama transfer who hit 6 of 14 from 3-point range for 28 points for Samford (12-7, 2-4). Point guard Josh Sharkey was 4 of 7 from deep and had 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists.
The Citadel had only eight turnovers, but all eight of them came on Samford steals.
"You can't have that," Baucom said.
The Citadel trailed by 12-0 early and came back to lead by 10 in the first half. But Samford led by 14 with just 4:51 left before The Citadel hit four straight 3-pointers, by Frierson, Rice, Kern and Brown to trail by 74-71.
Austin made a 3-pointer from the corner for Samford, but Frierson answered with another trey with 1:44 left, cutting the gap to 77-74.
Rice missed a trey with 56 seconds left, and Frierson couldn't hit his try with 14 seconds to go. Samford made three free throws for an 80-74 lead before Stallworth's 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Citadel plays Saturday at Chattanooga, a 73-70 winner over Mercer on Thursday. The Mocs are 9-10 overall and 4-2 in the SoCon.
"I told the guys all we can do now is get a split," Baucom said. "Do that, and we'll view it as a successful road trip."