Masters postponed amid coronavirus concerns, RBC Heritage still on for now

The Masters Tournament, the most prestigious event in golf, was postponed on Friday because of coronavirus concerns. The Augusta National Golf Club also has postponed the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, both scheduled before the Masters' April 9-12 dates.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement Friday.

He said there are hopes to "safely host" the Masters at a later date, with speculation focused on September or October. Since the first Masters in 1934, the tournament — one of golf's four "majors" — has been played every year except a World War II interruption from 1943-45.

PGA Tour officials late Thursday night canceled The Players tournament in Ponte Vedra, Fla., after one round and announced cancellation of PGA tournaments through April 5.

The RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head set for April 13-19 is tentatively still on, PGA Tour Chairman Jay Monahan said during a news conference Friday morning in Ponte Vedra.

More than 135,000 patrons attended the RBC Heritage in 2019. The tournament, annually held one week after The Masters, claims a $102 million economic impact on South Carolina.

"On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed," Ridley said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals."

The rest of Ridley's statement:

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

"We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.

"We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support."