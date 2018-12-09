It’s been a long wait for College of Charleston’s Marquise Pointer.
An elbow injury has sidelined the senior point guard for the first nine games of the season.
The Jonesboro, Ark., native finally got back onto the court for the first time midway through the first half of the Cougars' game against Division II Georgia College on Sunday afternoon.
Despite not scoring a single point, Pointer was relieved to make his season debut for the Cougars.
Jarrell Brantley scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Grant Riller added 23 points and seven assists to lead College of Charleston past Georgia College 87-69 before a crowd of 3,987 at TD Arena.
The Cougars improved to 8-2 on the season, while the Bobcats fell to 5-4.
Although the box score won’t show much production from Pointer on Sunday - he attempted just one shot and had one assist in eight minutes of action - his return was felt by the team and fans, who gave him a rousing ovation when he entered the game in the first half.
“It was refreshing and just glad to be back out there with my teammates after so long,” Pointer said. “The wait is over, and now I get a chance to slowly get back into the rotation. I felt fine. I’ve been working out really hard throughout this whole rehab process. I was ready for this moment.”
Pointer admitted it will take a while for him and the team to adjust to this return.
“I think the more I get in, the better I’ll feel and the more comfortable I’ll get,” Pointer said.
College of College coach Earl Grant said he’ll ease Pointer back into the rotation.
“Marquise is going to be a big part of what we’re trying to do this season,” said Grant, who was facing his alma mater Sunday. “It’ll be an adjustment for him and for us as well because he hasn’t played all year. He’s only practiced three times so far. I think it was necessary to get him some minutes today. We want to ease him back into it. He’s got a lot of blood and sweat equity in this program. He’s the heart and soul of our team. I’m sure all his teammates will welcome him back.”
Trending up
- After a slow start to the season, senior Nick Harris has started to pick up his game.
Harris finished with 11 points and five rebounds, shooting 2 of 2 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
“If I’m getting to the free-throw line, it means I’m getting the ball in good places,” Harris said. “I’ve been working hard on my touch around the basket.”
- Congressmen-elect Joe Cunningham was in attendance on Sunday.
Cunningham showed off a nice throwing arm when he tossed T-shirts into the crowd in the second half during one of the school’s promotions.
Trending down
After the Cougars built a 20-point lead in the first half, they seemed to relax and let the Bobcats back into the game.
“We played well for about 30 minutes today,” Grant. “We had some defensive breakdowns and had about a 10-minute lapse when we didn’t take care of the ball. We have to get better and play a full 60 minutes.”
Coming up
The Cougars will have six days off before facing Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday in Richmond. The Cougars' final two non-conference games will be against Siena (Dec. 18) on the road and Coastal Carolina (Dec. 21) at TD Arena.
Charleston will open its Colonial Athletic Association schedule at UNC Wilmington (Dec. 29).