Charleston Southern could not build on a strong first-half performance and dropped a 76-55 decision to Marquette in men’s college basketball action on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
CSU falls to 4-2, while the homestanding Golden Eagles improved to 5-2.
Junior guard Christian Keeling paced CSU with 18 points. Freshman Duncan Lexander and sophomore Ty Jones added 11 points each, with Lexander pulling down seven rebounds as well.
The Buccaneers shot 39.3 percent from the field for the game, making 5 of 13 shots from beyond the arc. Jones, who made only one 3-pointer all of last season, was 3 for 3 from long range in the game.
Marquette’s Markus Howard led five Golden Eagles in double figures with 17 points. Joseph Chartouny added 13 points, while Sam Hauser scored 12. Marquette finished at 47.6 percent shooting and made 13 3-pointers. Marquette outrebounded CSU, 41-27.
CSU went toe-to-toe with the Golden Eagles for much of the first half, using a 7-0 run to trail 32-28 at the under four-minute media timeout. The effort, however, was not sustained as Marquette built a 38-28 halftime advantage and quickly extended the lead 50-32 four minutes into the second half. The 18-4 run essentially ended any hopes of a CSU upset.
The Golden Eagles maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, extending to their largest lead at 70-46 with 5:23 left in the game.
CSU returns home for a Saturday afternoon game against North Florida. Tip will be at 5:30 p.m.