The toughest challenge Eddie Marinaro faced Friday night was getting his Aunt Patti to stay until the end of the game.
Patti was visiting from New Jersey and wanted a picture with her favorite nephew before she left town.
Eddie needed her to wait until the game was over.
It was early in the third quarter when she tried to coax Eddie over toward the stands. But to her, and to most in attendance at Jack Cantey Stadium, the game was indeed already over.
Bishop England slammed Academic Magnet, 33-6, Friday on Daniel Island.
The Bishops improve to 15-0 all-time in the region rivalry with the Raptors.
“Games like this are a lot of fun,” Marinaro said. “It takes a whole team to get a win like this.”
Marinaro finished with 136 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 touches. He passed for 61 yards and two scores, completing all three of his attempts, and ran for 75 more yards on seven carries.
The sophomore took over at quarterback for the Bishops on a full-time basis last week and has since put up 393 yards and six TDs in about six quarters of action – both in Bishop victories.
“Eddie has kind of given our offense a spark with what he can do with his athleticism back there,” Bishop England assistant coach Mike Darnell said. “It’s really about using the weapons we have to our advantage.”
Bishop England led 33-0 at halftime.
The offense needed just 12 plays to score five TDs as it began only one drive outside of the Raptors’ 40-yard line.
Michael Long put the Bishops ahead early with a 5-yard TD run four minutes into the game. Marinaro then hit Chase Daniel on 3-yard score three minutes later to open up a 13-0 Bishops advantage.
Marinaro connected with Chris Dengler on a 40-yard scoring strike in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Long later added a 13-yard score one play after Sammy Gress recovered a fumble.
Marinaro then scored from 12 yards out one play after Jarren McCoy pulled down an interception, ending most of the starters’ night.
Bishop England didn’t allow Academic Magnet a first down through the first 20 minutes of the game.
The Raptors finished the first half with 11 total yards of offense, losing 13 on the ground.
Steven Schlosser ended the shutout for Academic Magnet with a 1-yard TD plunge against the Bishops’ backups with just over three minutes left to play. Schlosser finished with 61 total yards on five completions and 19 carries.
“We really have played well defensively, regardless of the scores,” Darnell said. “We’ve been in the right spots a lot of times. We might get run over here or run around there but the big thing is being in the right position to make a play and we did a good job of that tonight.”
Aunt Patti did end up getting her picture with Eddie. He ran over for a quick snapshot as soon as the final buzzer rang.
Part of him waiting seems to be a sign of him understanding and embracing his new role as a quarterback.
“You have to be a leader and set a good example as a quarterback and I’m trying to do that,” Marinaro said. “This was a great win for our team tonight. Everyone was involved, which is good.
“Once it was over though, yeah, I had to get a picture with Aunt Patti.”