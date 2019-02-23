He’s not barking into a headset on the sidelines or reliving his heyday for South Carolina, where he amassed 2,677 rushing yards in a three-year span.
But Marcus Lattimore is very much a part of the Gamecocks’ staff, helping players stay centered emotionally as they fight through the season.
Lattimore, named director of player development for the Gamecocks last January, works with players throughout the year and meets with each one once a semester to discuss goals beyond football.
He said his role with the team has a major impact on wins and losses on the field.
“We have so many guys who are passionate about the game of football but can be passionate at the wrong times,” Lattimore said Saturday morning in Charleston. “That’s costing us mistakes and penalties that we can’t have.”
This is the third year in a row Lattimore has partnered with Select Health of South Carolina for a fitness boot camp, teaching Select Health employees various ways to work out and get in shape.
The past two years, City of Charleston employees have also been invited to McMahon Field in downtown for the camp.
“We could not value our partnership with Marcus enough,” said Courtnay Thompson, market president of Select Health. “He emphasizes smart ways to exercise and has been instrumental in helping us carry that message.”
Ahead of the exercises, Lattimore explained more about his work with Gamecocks football team.
Under his leadership, players can attend emotional flexibility training. They do sessions each week, and attendance is growing.
He hopes his work will help the Gamecocks bounce back after a 7-6 season (4-4 in the SEC).
“It’s been a learning process for me,” the former star rusher said. “But we’re in a results-driven business, so we all have to be held accountable and continue improving.”
As a freshman in 2010, the Duncan native led the Gamecocks to an SEC East title. But Lattimore’s final two years in black and garnet were sporadic due to injury. And after two years in the NFL, he retired in 2014.
While many with his knowledge of the game would want to pursue a coaching gig, Lattimore doesn’t see that in his future. The 27-year-old likes his role as a mentor and wants to continue his path on the administrative side of things.
It gives him free reign to work off the field while also impacting the outcome of games.
“I’d like to serve in some type of management role one day. But right now, I’m really focused on this assignment and being there for our guys,” he said.
Lattimore will be back in Charleston next month for a children’s’ fitness camp. His work in the Lowcountry is part of the larger Select Health partnership and includes camps in Spartanburg and Columbia.