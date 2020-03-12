March Sadness: NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, College World Series

March Madness has become March Sadness.

And the College World Series? Not happening.

Faced with the global coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA pulled the plug on its $900 million men's basketball tournament on Thursday; the tournament won't be played for the first time since 1939.

The governing body of college sports also canceled the women's basketball tournament — ending top-ranked South Carolina's quest for another national title — and all spring sports championships.

"As competitors, we are certainly disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to contend for a second national championship," USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said of her team's suddenly shortened season.

"That said, it will not diminish the way we look at our season, how we value our body of work over the last few four months. We have measured ourselves against the best in the country over that time, and will embrace and relish that accomplishment."

The NCAA's decision affects all championships in the winter and spring, including the Women's College World Series in softball and championships in hockey, lacrosse, wrestling and track and field.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said he was surprised that the College World Series and Women's College World Series, set for June, were canceled so quickly.

"I’m surprised we’ve made a decision in March not to hold baseball and softball events in June. I’d love to know what went into those decisions,” Sankey said on the Paul Finebaum show.

It was a shocking end to a day that had seen Clemson and Florida State basketball teams waved off the court just before the start of their ACC Tournament quarterfinal game. Minutes before that game, the ACC Tournament was canceled; so were all the Power 5 league tournaments.

The SEC, ACC, Southern Conference and Colonial Athletic Association all announced the suspension of their spring seasons. The SEC and SoCon suspended play through March 30; ACC play is suspended "indefinitely"; and the CAA is suspended "until further notice."

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, fans, coaches and staff is the most important responsibility we have in our athletics department," said USC athletic director Ray Tanner. "The decision to suspend athletics competition through March 30 was a difficult decision for everyone in the league.

"This is a public health situation that many of us have never experienced before," he said. "Decisions have been and are being made with as much information as possible as expeditiously as necessary."

Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said SoCon teams are allowed to practice, but competitions are suspended until the end of March. The league then will re-evaluate where it stands.

"The NCAA has canceled everything at the end, so there's nothing to play for there at the end," Capaccio said. "But we want to compete as much as we can. And if on March 30 we are allowed to get back into competition, we certainly will."

The Big South Conference, where Charleston Southern plays, has suspended all practices and competitions through March 15. League presidents will meet Friday to consider the rest of the spring season.

College of Charleston's baseball team was ready to board the bus for a weekend series at Furman when it learned its season had been suspended.

“It’s unfortunate, but we can all catch a deep breath, our kids can get a week off, the dust will settle and hopefully we’ll be able to get back to playing again," coach Chad Holbrook said. "That’s not the most important thing. We want to make sure our kids, our coaches and the fans are all safe and healthy.”

The players will be off during the school’s entire spring break week, which is set to start on Monday. Holbrook said the current plan is for the players to return to campus on March 23, resume virtual classes and start practicing.

“You are talking to Dad that had a kid (Reece Holbrook) with cancer, so what happens on a baseball field is very inconsequential,” Holbrook said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some good news when our kids get back from spring break and we can get back on the field and start playing again.”

Cougars athletic director Matt Roberts compared the day to the aftermath of 9/11.

“There’s no rulebook, playbook on how to address the coronavirus concern,” he said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in athletics since 9/11. From about 5 p.m. (Wednesday) when the NCAA was going to hold March Madness without fans all the way up to the Utah Jazz game at 10 p.m. being canceled.

"Then this morning, there was that flurry of conference basketball tournaments being canceled. It’s been crazy. I’ve been on the phone non-stop for the past 24 hours.”

Andrew Miller and David Cloninger contributed to this report.