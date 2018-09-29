CLEMSON — Chase Brice’s high school quarterbacks coach sent him a text message earlier this week to offer his former superstar a little bit of friendly advice just in case Clemson needed its sophomore quarterback to make some sort of impact Saturday against Syracuse.
In all likelihood, Dante Williams probably knew that Brice wouldn’t play a significant role against the Orange at Death Valley unless there was some sort of crazy drama with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But he wanted to offer words of encouragement. Just in case.
“Keep your head down,” Williams told Brice. “Be ready when and if your opportunity comes. Seize the moment.”
Foreshadowing can be fickle and so too can college football. Exactly what no one predicted would happen, did indeed happen Saturday afternoon when Clemson’s nightmare scenario came to fruition as Lawrence sustained a game-ending, upper-body injury in the second quarter. In concussion protocol, that left the game in Brice's hands. Dabo Swinney has said for months he could win games with any of his first three quarterbacks and perhaps he's onto something.
Relying on Clemson's stout defense and relying on sophomore running back Travis Etienne to help him, Brice celebrated with 80,000 fans Saturday when Etienne ran the game-winning touchdown into the end zone with 41 seconds left to etch his name into Clemson history forever.
What went right
Two words: Travis Etienne.
If Clemson was going to win this game it was going to be because Etienne put the offense on his back and he did so. Emphatically. The Tigers’ top running back ran for a jaw-dropping 203 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns, never seeming to slow down. Having gained about 15 pounds of muscle between this year and last, Etienne runs ferociously and without any sort of hesitation. When he scored that game-winner, Death Valley was as loud as it has been all season long.
Additionally, Brice, who struggled early, showed up when crunch time arrived. Facing fourth and sixth with 2:50 to play in the fourth quarter, Brice connected with Tee Higgins for a 20-yard pickup and then scampered for 17 yards himself to set up the Etienne score that changed everything. Without Brice, that touchdown doesn’t happen. Clemson has to feel good about a former third-stringer making two colossal plays when it mattered most. The Tigers also have to feel good knowing their defense is as good as advertised, particularly considering it held Syracuse to 61 rushing yards.
What went wrong
Where to start?
Clemson was already in a precarious situation without Bryant, knowing that if something happened to Lawrence, the Tigers were going to be in major trouble. Then Lawrence went down and that worst-case scenario came true. With Brice running the show, Clemson had to figure out how to make splashy plays while still keeping him protected. A Brice injury would have meant Hunter Renfrow likely would have switched from wide receiver to quarterback and Clemson’s offensive line was already looking wildly inconsistent even before Lawrence went down. Additionally, sophomore receiver Amari Rodgers had multiple drops in the punt return game, one of which gave Syracuse the ball right back to start the fourth quarter on Clemson’s 10-yard line. Defensively, the Tigers were playing without Mark Fields, the senior cornerback who reportedly was sitting out for behavioral issues. If there were any game on the schedule during which the Tigers wanted to avoid secondary issues at all costs, it was this one. Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 250 yards and when junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen was injured in the second half, that left Clemson with one — and only one — cornerback with any sort of experience: A.J. Terrell.
Everything that could have gone wrong for Clemson did go wrong for Clemson — except the final output.
Turning point
For much of the second half it almost seemed inevitable Syracuse was going to hang on and beat Clemson for the second straight year. But the drive that Brice set up and Etienne finished changed it all.
Looking ahead
Clemson travels to Wake Forest a week from now, where the Tigers will certainly want to have Lawrence ready to roll.