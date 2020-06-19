Man Cave moves into top spot in Carolina Billfish Classic

Man Cave, owned by Billy and Sara Gressette, jumped into first place Friday on a busy second day of fishing in the Carolinas Billfish Classic, the opening event in the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series that is being fished out of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at Patriots Point.
Man Cave released a blue marlin (600 points) and a sailfish and totaled 800 points, with six boats only 200 points behind, including Michael Jordan's Catch 23, heading into Saturday's final day of fishing. Catch 23 is in third place overall, based on time, with Mister Pete holding second. Also at 600 points are Grander, Lights Out and Reel Hooker.
Forty-seven boats are participating in the tournament, which is closed to spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. The anglers released four blue marlin and 14 sailfish Friday.
The tournament, which is closed to spectators, continues through Saturday.
In the non-billfish categories, Lights Out moved into the dolphin category lead with a 55.3-pound catch; Fox Trot is in first in the tuna division with a 16.3-pound blackfin; and Full Pull has the top wahoo at 35.7 pounds.