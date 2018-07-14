Man Cave released four sailfish Saturday and won the Megadock Billfishing Tournament, the fourth of five events that comprise the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series.
Man Cave, owned and captained by Billy Gressette, finished the tournament with 1,800 release points after catching one blue marlin (600 points) and six sailfish (200 points each) over two days of fishing.
Three boats finished with 1,400 release points with Anticipation taking second place based on time. Anticipation, owned by Paul Coury and captained by Harvey Shiflet, released seven sailfish during the tournament, the last coming at 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
Sportin' Life, owned by Graham Eubank and captained by Mike Glaesner, was third, releasing a sail at 1:08 p.m. Mister Pete reached 1,400 points with a sailfish release at 2:11 p.m.
Mister Pete, owned by Bob and Rusty McClam and captained by Alan Neiford, and Sportin' Life retained the top two positions in the overall point standings. Mister Pete, which won the first two events in the 2018 Governor's Cup Series, had 4,275 points going into the Megadock tournament while Sportin' Life had 4,075 points.
Mister Pete released four sailfish and a blue marlin during the Megadock tournament while Sportin' Life had seven sailfish releases.
Legacy won the dolphin division with a 35.7-pound catch; Syked Out had the top tuna, a 17.4-pound blackfin; and Man Cave won the wahoo division with a 19.4-pound catch.
Ansley Wyatt, aboard Sola Fide, was the top youth angler with two sailfish releases; Chappell Miller, aboard Rascal, was second, also with two sailfish releases; and Merritt Davis, aboard Sola Fide, was third with one sailfish release.
Sara Gressette aboard Man Cave was the top female angler with one blue marlin and six sailfish releases. Holly McAlhany aboard Syked Out was second with five sailfish releases.
Megadock anglers released three blue marlin and 29 sailfish Saturday, with overall totals of six blues, two white marlin and 60 sailfish for the tournament.
The Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament, the final event in the 2018 Governor's Cup Series will be fished Friday-Sunday.