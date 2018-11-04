Patrick Mallard posted a final-round score of 74 Sunday and earned a three-shot victory in the Charleston Men's Senior City Amateur at Municipal Golf Course. The tournament was for amateurs 50 and older.
Mallard, who led wire to wire, finished the 54-hole tournament at 220, three shots ahead of Brian Lott and Tony Morelli. Mallard had three bogeys (1, 3, 8) and a double bogey (5) with only one birdie (2) for a front-nine 40. He birdied 15 and 16 to shoot 34 on the back nine.
Mike Harrison won the Super Seniors division (60-70) with an even-par total of 216. Harrison carded four birdies and just two bogeys on his way to a final-round 70. Jim Banello finished second, three shots behind Harrison.
Denny Sherrill won the Super Super Seniors (age 70 and older) title with a score of 215, four shots better than runner-up Dennis Slezak. Sherrill made five birdies and five bogeys in the final round.
RESULTS
SENIORS (50-60): Patrick Mallard, 71-75-74--220; Brian Lott, 75-74-74--223; Tony Morelli, 72-75-76--223; Ronnie Richter, 74-74-76--224; Mike Bauer, 73-75-77--225; Winn Tutterow, 76-74-77--227; Brian Phillips, 73-74-80--227; George Rasque, 79-73-77--229; Doug Williams, 78-75-76--229; Kevin Sartell, 81-77-76--234; Mark Havenstein, 78-79-78--235; Mark Lipsmeyer, 76-79-81--236; Richard Matheny, 80-81-75--236; David Crowder, 84-80-75--239; Steve Sableski, 81-80-78--239; Mark Hoover, 79-82-79--240.
SUPER SENIORS (60-70):
Mike Harrison, 74-72-70--216; Jim Banello, 76-71-72--219; Duane Bausman, 75-74-71--220; Scott Schwarz, 75-71-74--220; Mazza Michael, 77-71-75--223; Nick Avery, 75-75-73--223; Donald Orlando, 76-73-76--225; Phillip Farley, 75-76-75--226; Rich Bull, 77-74-75--226; Bob Bacon, 78-75-76--229.
SUPER SUPER SENIORS (70-plus): Denny Sherrill, 71-72-72--215; Dennis Slezak, 75-68-76--219; John Weeks, 69-78-76--223; Ty Cline, 72-78-77--227; Dean Howard, 73-71-85--229; Tom Dickinson, 76-78-75--229; Buddy Beard, 77-78-76--231; Bubber Ulmer, 78-75-79--232; Barry French, 73-85-81--239; Russell Penley, 78-83-79--240; Joseph Schneider, 85-79-76--240.
Cheraw Fall Challenge
Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island shot a final-round 69 for a 3-under total of 141 and won the Girls 13-18 age group in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's Cheraw Fall Challenge played at Cheraw State Park and Green River Country Club. Rachel Rich of Mount Pleasant and Phoebe Carles of Clinton tied for second at 146.
Felix van Kleef of Hilton Head shot 143 and won the Boys 13-18 age group by two shots over J.J. Keene of Daniel Island. Rye Tifft of Mount Pleasant tied for fourth at 148.
Adam Hunt won the Boys 13-14 age group with a two-day score of 147. Logan Lutz of Mount Pleasant finished third at 154 while Waymon Thomas of Mount Pleasant was fifth at 158.
S.C. Players Four-Ball
Christopher Asbell of Moncks Corner and Jeff Sullivan of Mount Pleasant teamed for a two-day total of 130, 14 under par, for a four-shot victory in the South Carolina Golf Association's Players Four-Ball Championship played at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood.
Asbell and Sullivan made eight birdies and two bogeys on their way to a final-round 66. Three teams tied for second at 134 -- Weston Bell/Robert Lutomski, Brian Amick/John Duke, and Mike Cobb/Blake Maull.