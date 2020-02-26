Maik Kotsar's defensive play leads Gamecocks to OT win over Georgia

COLUMBIA — Maik Kotsar rammed each of his size-15 shoes into the paint hard enough to cause an earthquake, and steeled his 6-11, 270-pound body for what he knew was coming. Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler plowed into him, hoping for a kind whistle in the era of the offensive player always getting the advantage.
Whistle. Charging on Wheeler.
Win. South Carolina over Georgia.
“I just saw him coming and I knew I had to be on help defense, and I guess I just stood there,” said Kotsar, an all-SEC contender as a senior and a candidate for SEC Defensive Player for the Year.
“Anyone wants to argue with me that he’s (not) the best defender in the league, I’d be willing to sit down and have that debate any day of the week,” declared coach Frank Martin.
The Gamecocks outlasted another punchout Wednesday, beating the Bulldogs 94-90 in overtime and keeping their NCAA tournament hopes alive. USC (17-11, 9-6 SEC) clinched a winning season no matter what and a sixth consecutive non-losing season, not seen in Columbia since the heady days of coach Frank McGuire.
But their postseason hopes depend on a strong finish over the next three games, and probably a win in the SEC tournament. Yet they would have flatlined with a loss Wednesday, and USC danced with that several times before finding a way to overcome.
Alanzo Frink obliterated his previous career-high (12) with 22 points while Kotsar (19, with 10 rebounds), Keyshawn Bryant (16 and 10) and Jalyn McCreary (10 points) overwhelmed the smaller Bulldogs in the paint. Jermaine Couisnard and A.J. Lawson shook off a game of poor shooting and foul trouble with big shots late, Lawson tying the game at 77 with the Gamecocks’ first 3-pointer and a mere 80 seconds to play.
Majestic Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards ripped USC for 36 points but missed two free throws in overtime that would have broken an 85-all tie. The Gamecocks leaped ahead on a Bryant tip-in and saw Wheeler miss one of two free throws but couldn’t get another good shot.
Edwards ran down with 30 seconds to play and was called for an offensive foul, sending Couisnard to the line. The redshirt freshman swished both, a relief on a night where USC again bricked 14 shots from the line, befitting their status as one of the country’s worst free-throw shooting teams.
Kotsar turned the ball over with a three-point lead and Wheeler scored, but after Couisnard missed one of two free throws, Kotsar stood tall. His taken charge, then a throw to Bryant to clinch the game, ended a two-game USC losing streak.
“This point, we can’t afford to give away a game, especially at home,” he said.
Feed the mule
Frink feasted on the Bulldogs, setting a new career-high in the first half. He also blocked three shots.
“I trust my guards to throw me the ball,” he said. “Just posting up, that’s what I’m supposed to do anyway. Throwing the ball over the top worked."
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at Alabama at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.