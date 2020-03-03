Maik Kotsar leads Gamecocks to win on his Senior Night

COLUMBIA — If he wasn’t going to do it on his Senior Night, well, then when was he going to do it?
“I knew what Jermaine (Couisnard) was thinking,” South Carolina senior Maik Kotsar said as he grinned, talking about the alley-oop dunk that highlighted an 83-71 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday. “I think it’s my first oop in games. In practice, he’s thrown a few up and it worked out today.”
Kotsar doesn’t dunk, understand. It’s not what he grew up doing, instead refining an outside jumper despite his 6-11 stature.
It became a running joke, how much he refused to dunk. But this year, after a few confident slams, it became a concept.
A large one, as the alley-oop and another jam off a backdoor cut elevated his team-high 20 points and stirred a breath of air into the Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
“I feel like we fought really hard, and it was a great way to go out,” Kotsar said. “I feel like confidence is my main thing. Today, I didn’t make a lot of shots, but the guys were encouraging me, helping me out, saying, ‘If you’re open, shoot it.’”
Thought flatlined after Saturday’s loss at Alabama, USC (18-12, 10-7 SEC) is stubbornly chasing an at-large NCAA Tournament resume. The Gamecocks need help, but they can help themselves the most by winning their final regular-season game Saturday and then one or two in next week’s SEC Tournament.
They are also still on contention for their fourth top-four SEC finish in five years, which would mean a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and an easier road toward winning three games and the automatic berth that comes with the league tourney championship. If they can execute stretches like they did against MSU …
That’s been the issue this year. The Gamecocks are dizzyingly fun to watch when they’re running, passing and finishing as they did in a 20-0 first-half run.
They’re also maddeningly inconsistent, as when they allowed a 25-9 run after it.
“If you score, you kind of hold the lead, and you don’t leak oil as fast as we started to leak in the first half,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “We built that lead, they didn’t flinch. They kept coming.”
MSU’s Tyson Carter scored 10 points in one second-half stretch to cut the lead to five, but Kotsar flourished.
“I thought Maik started a little slow. But give him credit. It’s what it’s all about,” Martin said. “If you’re a college coach, you coach to see guys like Maik Kotsar.”
Lot of firsts around here
In 29 years in the league, South Carolina has had seven winning SEC seasons.
Martin has four of them.
Dimes
Couisnard became the first USC player since Devan Downey in 2008 to record 10 assists in a game.
USC had 20 assists on 32 field goals.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks finish the regular season at Vanderbilt on Saturday.