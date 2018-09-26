Fan favorite Madison Keys will play in the 2019 Volvo Car Open, joining Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki in the high-profile all-women's tennis tournament on Daniel Island.
“I love playing the Volvo Car Open,” Keys said in a statement on Wednesday. “The fans are truly amazing and I have great memories from the tournament.”
Ranked No. 18 in the world, Keys is coming off one of the most successful runs in her career. She reached the semifinals in the U.S. Open and French Open, and the quarterfinals in the Australian Open.
This will be the seventh consecutive year that Keys, 23, competes on the green clay on Daniel Island. Though she’s never won the tournament, Keys was a finalist in 2015 and a quarterfinalist in 2013.
“Her spirit on-and-off the court is contagious, and our fans have had the chance to watch her talents grow these last few years,” Volvo Car Open tournament manager Eleanor Adams said. “We’re thrilled to welcome this tennis standout back.”
Keys is equally excited about coming back to Charleston because of her success at the event so early in her career.
“I reached one of my first finals there. “I always look forward to coming back,” she said.
The Volvo Car Open will be March 30 through April 7. It averages 90,000 attendees each year, making it the largest North American tournament in women’s tennis.
Wozniacki and Stephens, ranked Nos. 2 and 9, respectively, announced last week that they would also be returning to Charleston.
Both are also riding impressive waves, with Wozniacki winning the Australian Open in January and Stephens winning the U.S. Open last September.