Lucy Beckham High football coach building team from scratch under 'tough' circumstances

Starting a high school football program from scratch is a daunting task under any circumstances. Doing it with no previous experience as a head coach makes it all the more challenging. And then there's COVID-19, which has completely disrupted every aspect of everyday life, including high school athletics.

Jamel Smith is taking the challenge head-on. Smith is the head football coach at newly opened Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant, where he is busy preparing his school’s first team, consisting of all sophomores and freshmen, for a junior varsity season this fall.

With no spring practice allowed because of the pandemic, Smith and his coaching staff had to get to know their players through online meetings. That's also how the team was taught the basics of the offense and defense. Not exactly an ideal process but one that Smith tried to make the most of.

"We've had to keep things pretty simple to start with," he said. "We're talking just the basic elements of football and we're adding things day by day. I was really impressed with how our guys handled everything. We couldn't be together, we couldn't lift weights together, it's tough. But I think we handled it well overall."

Smith, who said he never imagined himself being a football coach when he was younger, is glad things turned out the way they did.

After an all-state prep career at Spring Valley High in Columbia, Smith went on to a solid college career at Virginia Tech, highlighted by playing in the 1999 National Championship game against Florida State.

Smith bounced around professional football for a few years, spending three years in the NFL Europe league and getting invited to five different NFL team camps.

About 15 years ago, Smith was asked to get into coaching by then Spring Valley head coach Jimmy Noonan. When Noonan ended up leaving for Wando High, Smith tagged along and ended up as Noonan’s defensive coordinator.

By the time he arrived in Mount Pleasant, Smith was pretty sure he had found his calling. He continued to learn his craft under Noonan and only recently began to think about becoming a head coach. The greatest opportunity of all opportunities presented itself with the opening of a new high school in Mount Pleasant.

Smith applied to be the school’s first-ever football coach and landed the job ahead of some coaches who had previous head coaching experience.

“I almost have to pinch myself,” Smith said. “I owe so much to so many, especially coach Noonan. He asked me just to try it and if I didn’t like it, I could move on to some other career. But he gave me the chance and then brought me to Wando.

"I learned so much about how to run a program, how to deal with people, organization and planning. Now, here I am getting to do all of those things. It’s unreal.”

Smith has attacked his new position as he attacked opposing running backs during his playing days as a linebacker. His attitude and passion are infectious and that has attracted more than 80 students to come out for the team.

“That many kids really caught us off guard,” laughed Smith. “But hey, it’s a great problem to have. We ordered more uniforms and pads cause we want them all to have a chance of being a part of something special.”

The Bengals will take to the field next Thursday in a game against the junior varsity team from Philip Simmons. They have a six-game schedule this fall and will continue as a jayvee team in 2021 before moving to varsity play.

“These sophomores will be seniors when we play varsity football for the first time so we have a chance to lay a strong foundation,” Smith said. “My goal is to build their confidence, not only on the field but also in the weight room and in the classroom. We are going to get them on the right track academically so hopefully they can all get a chance to go to college, with or without football.”

Smith has been impressed with the level of talent and athleticism of his team. He said he saw real commitment during the COVID-19 shutdown. Once they were able to begin practicing, Smith has pushed his young group hard.

“We’re keeping things fairly simple but we are pushing hard on taking pride in our effort and physical toughness,” he said. “We want to develop a tough mentality first and the football stuff will take care of itself. You can’t play this game without a level of toughness. The kids have responded very well. I am very proud of them.”

Smith says the school administration and the community have been supportive and he sees a level of excitement building. He wants football to set the table for all sports at the new school.

“We want to rally everyone together for one common cause and football is a great way to do that,” he said. “I want every sport here to be successful and I want all of our teams to support each other. We’re going to do great things here in athletics and hopefully it starts with our football program.”