The Women's S.C. Golf Association Cross State Shootout will be played Aug. 24-26 at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek, and the Lowcountry Team will be trying to win the title for the fourth straight time.
Victoria Tsurutis of Charleston is captaining the Lowcountry team that will compete against squads from the Midlands and Upstate. The event is 36 holes of two-person teams competing in four-ball match play. Cecilia Fournil is captaining the Midlands team while Kristen Rooke heads the Upstate team.
Lowcountry team members from the Charleston area include Lea Anne Brown, Melanie Manis, Stacey Tomlinson, Rachel Wyatt, Sara Youngner and Jayne Pardus. Other Lowcountry players are Terri Allemang and Julie Flynn.
S.C. Junior Match Play
Two Charleston golfers made it to the semifinals of the S.C. Junior Match Play Championship played at Rock Hill Country Club but were unable to advance to the championship. Drayton Stewart of Charleston lost to eventual champion Keegan Vaugh of Myrtle Beach, 1-up, in the semifinals while Austin Scott of Charleston fell to Ian Faulconer of Simpsonville, 2-up. Vaugh won the title, 4 and 3.
U.S. Men's Amateur qualifying
Jeremy Grab of Daniel Island earned one of six spots available in U.S. Amateur qualifying held at Colleton River Plantation in Bluffton. Grab shot 69-73—142 and tied for fifth. Jamie Wilson of Mount Pleasant lost out in a playoff at U.S. Amateur qualifying at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance, N.C. Wilson shot 67-70—137 and was part of a four-way playoff for three spots and will be the first alternate from the Oak Valley site. The U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 13-18 at Pebble Beach.
U.S. Women's Am qualifying
Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island earned one of nine available spots in U.S. Women's Amateur qualifying held at Monroe (N.C.) Country Club, shooting 70 and tying for fourth. The U.S. Women's Amateur will be played Aug. 6-12 at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.
Schimpf also shot 72-72—144 and finished in second place, two shots behind winner Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, in The Blade Junior Classic played at Thornblade Club in Greer.
Charleston Men's Interclub
Berkeley Country Club posted a score of +45 to win the Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association match played at Summerville Country Club. Wescott was second with +43 and Summerville Country Club finished third with +41.
Charleston Municipal leads the yearly standings with 73 points, followed by: Coosaw Creek, 65.5; Charleston National, 65; Wescott, 65; and Legend Oaks, 61.5.
Summerville CC Father-Son/Daughter
Tod and Brady Cox won the Summerville Country Club Father-Son/Daughter Golf Tournament, their fourth title since 2012. Bob and Aubrey Merryman won the low net title. Other low net winners were: Flight 2 — Jack and Richard Gnegy. Flight 3 — Brooks and Brooke Moore. Flight 4 — Kris and Coleman Niemi. Flight 5 — Terence and Grace Jenkins.
Coming up
• July 27: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Golf Tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $90 per player, call 843-889-3222 or visit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, CDC Golf Tournament on Facebook.
• July 27-29: Mount Pleasant Charity Open, Patriot's Point Links, charity beneficiary will be Bert's Big Adventure, which provides all-expenses paid trip to Wald Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their family, entry fee $220 per player, open to professionals and amateurs, call 843-881-0042 or email general manager Brad Parker at bparker@patriotspointlinks.com.
• Aug. 25: Seventh annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament to benefit special need residents of Coastal Center, Summerville Country Club, $300 per team or $75 individual, email 1994johnson@homesc.com.
• Sept. 14-15: Charleston Ladies City Amateur, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $65 entry, visit charleston-sc.gov/golf.
• Sept. 23: Eighth annual Four Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, call 843-821-3175 or email lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com.
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
Aces
Michael Bond, July 3, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 164 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Lynn Frazier, Charles Callaway, Newton Klements.
Eric Tharp, July 3, Berkeley Country Club, No. 8, 125 yards. Witnesses: Bob Booher, John Auchtung.
Terri Bell, July 8, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 120 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Aubrey Bell, Tommy Mooney, David Ray.
Johnny Boyd, July 8, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 139 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Cass Chappell, Todd Tyner, Steve Borders, John Cagle, Bill Wilson.
Scott Brawley, July 10, Links Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 8, 138 yards, 7-iron.
Lisa Schultz, July 11, Patriots Point Links, No. 7, 113 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Weiner, Jim Balma.
Jeremy Maharaj, July 13, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 164 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Jordan Belcher.
Billy Boan, July 14, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 6, 176 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Dale Stier, Chip Harriman, Rick Slagle.
Wayne McGowan, July 14, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 3, 149 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mike Maiorelle, Joey Chapa, Lee Schutte.
Timmy Gannon, July 17, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 7, 107 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Will Smith, Neil Upchurch.
Mike Hasson, July 18, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 109 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: George Kellerman, Eric Brown, Sheldon Levin.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.