Lowcountry 'trench monsters' to watch when high school football season begins

They are referred to as big uglies and trench monsters. Whatever you want to call them, few football teams at any level are successful without quality offensive linemen.

Their work often goes unnoticed, that is until they make the big mistake that draws the ire of fans. But the fact remains, without a solid offensive line, rings and trophies are hard to come by.

High schools throughout the Lowcountry have a handful of returning offensive linemen that are not only rated as the best in the area but also on a statewide and national level. As the 2021 high school season approaches, the top four returning offensive linemen consists of two underclassmen and two seniors. All have been racking up college offers this summer.

Rising junior tackle Monroe Freeling of Oceanside Collegiate is rated a four-star prospect nationally and has accumulated at least 20 major college offers, including Clemson, South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami. The 6-7, 285-pound Freeling is regarded as the top offensive lineman in the 2023 class in the state and has been listed as one of the top three juniors nationally at his position.

Freeling, who moved to the area from Oregon in 2016, is not putting much thought into a college choice these days. His focus is solely on the upcoming season.

“All the recruiting stuff was fun this summer, going to the different camps and meeting so many great coaches, but that’s put off for now,” Freeling said. “I am focused on winning a state championship. The recruiting can wait. I have time so there’s no rush. I just want to play it cool and take some visits at some point but my primary goal right now is to lead my teammates to a state championship.”

The top returning senior lineman in the area is Goose Creek tackle Jayden Johnson. The 6-4, 315-pound Johnson will be a fourth-year varsity starter for the Gators and has played center, guard and tackle over the course of his prep career. Johnson will start at left tackle this season for the Gators but is projected as a guard at the college level. He currently holds offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Howard.

“I am really looking forward to this season,” Johnson said. “This is my last year of high school so I want to make it a special year. I can’t wait to get started.”

Both Freeling and Johnson also play basketball to stay in shape and work on their athleticism and footwork.

Another top returning senior is Freeling’s teammate at Oceanside Collegiate, tackle Jacob Ashley. The 6-6, 300-pound Ashley is a three-star rated player and was impressive over the summer camp circuit. He earned several scholarship offers and recently made a verbal commitment to UNC Charlotte.

A sophomore prospect rising quickly up the recruiting lists is Woodland tackle Kam Pringle. At 6-7, 280 pounds, Pringle is a developing player who has impressed during the summer. He picked up an offer from Florida State in June after a strong camp performance.

“He’s the real deal,” Woodland athletic director Ty Sibert said. “He has a chance to be a big-time prospect.”

Each week leading up to the 2021 high school season, The Post and Courier will preview a different position to highlight players to watch this fall.

Lowcountry's Top Offensive Linemen

Monroe Freeling – Oceanside Collegiate, Jr.

Jayden Johnson – Goose Creek, Sr.

Jacob Ashley – Oceanside Collegiate, Jr.

Kam Pringle – Woodland, So.

Will Gause – Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.

Max Garrido – Fort Dorchester, Sr.

Foster Nicodin – Hanahan, Sr.

Roy Maybank – First Baptist, Jr.

Curtis Magwood – First Baptist, Jr.

Dravian Blake – West Ashley, Sr.

Kameron Durant – Cane Bay, Jr.

Zach Champagne – Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.