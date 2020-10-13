Lowcountry teams off to good start as high school championship season gets under way

Championship season for high school sports has officially kicked into high gear with the SCISA girls golf state championships and the S.C. High School League state swimming championships held within the last week.

Speaking of the swimming championships, the boys and girls events were separated into two different days for the first time ever, due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, and no parents or fans were allowed to attend.

The girls meet was contested on Saturday with the boys holding their event on Monday. The new North Charleston AquaticS Center was the site and the meets received rave reviews from coaches.

“My hats off to the league to be able to put together this event and give these kids a chance to compete for state championships,” Bishop England coach Rose VanMetre said. “This facility is first class, a great place to hold this type of meet. Everyone worked really hard to make this happen. There was a real effort to keep everyone as safe as possible. It went very well.”

SCISA will hold its swimming championships on Saturday, also at the North Charleston facility. The boys and girls will compete on the same day in this event but Class AAA will swim in a morning session while AA will swim in the afternoon.

Other fall sports state champions will be crowned over the next few weeks with playoffs beginning as early as next week in some sports. And, as expected, things will be different this fall due to continued concerns over the coronavirus.

In SCISA, the girls tennis playoffs began Tuesday with the finals set for this weekend in Sumter. Defending state AAA champion Ashley Hall is again favored to win the title.

The cross country championship meet will be run on Oct. 31 at a site to be determined. The volleyball playoffs begin on Oct. 23-24 with the state finals scheduled for Oct. 27 at sites yet to be determined.

The SCISA football state playoffs begin Nov. 7 with the finals scheduled for Nov. 21-22. In past years, Benedict College served as the host site for championship games in Class A, AA and AAA. SCISA athletic director Mike Fanning says this year’s title games will be held at several neutral sites. Locations are still being considered and include other small college or possibly high school venues. As has been the case all season, there will be limitations on the number of fans that can attend the games.

In the SCHSL, girls tennis playoffs begin on Oct. 20 with the finals scheduled for Oct. 31. The girls golf championships will be played on Oct. 26-27 at three sites. Class AAAAA will play in Lexington, Class AAAA in Hilton Head and Class AAA in Conway.

The cross country state meet will likely be broken up into a three-day event at the Sandhills course in Columbia. Dates are tentatively set for Nov. 5-7.

Volleyball state championships also will be spread out to different venues in early November. Dreher, Irmo and Dutch Fork will host various class finals from Nov. 5-7. The playoffs begin on Oct. 27.

Philip Simmons hosts big cross country event

Philip Simmons will host the inaugural Iron Horse Derby and Berkeley County championship in cross country on Wednesday. The event will include 24 area teams from all levels and classification. Among the teams expected to compete include Wando, Bishop England, Ashley Hall, Academic Magnet, Summerville, Porter-Gaud, as well as all schools in Berkeley county.