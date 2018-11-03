COLUMBIA - A year ago, James Island distance runner Dolan Owens was nursing a major back injury and was forced to miss the Class AAAAA state cross country championships.
On Saturday, the senior walked away with the gold medal, capturing the Class AAAAA individual title at the 2018 S.C. High School League state championships at the Sandhills Research Center.
“It’s very satisfying, feels awesome,” Owens said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work to try to get back into form. I’m still not all the way there, but I was good enough today to win. It’s nice to be able to be back out here to help my teammates.”
Owens’ performance led the way for James Island to finish as the state runner-up in the final team standings. Wando finished third and Fort Dorchester was seventh.
In addition to Owens, earning AAAAA all-state honors with top 15 finishes were Dawson Wright (Fort Dorchester), Daniel Munoz (Wando) and Nic Danielski (Ashley Ridge).
Academic Magnet’s Colin Baker was another huge story in the Class AAA boys meet. In pursuit of the state record, Baker ran one of the fastest times in state history, winning the AAA gold with a time of 14 minutes, 48.53 seconds. Though he fell short of the state record (14:37), Baker was happy with his run.
“I felt great, the race went well all the way through,” said Baker, who is headed to Harvard next fall. “I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t get the record, but I am very happy with my effort. I gave it my all, so I feel good about that.”
A third individual champion from the Lowcountry was Noah Ward, a sophomore from Philip Simmons High School. Ward won the individual gold in the Class AA/A finals. Ward helped the two-year old school to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
“We have a lot of young runners, so hopefully this is something we can build on and win a state title in the future,” Ward said.
Bishop England’s boys came away with the lone team title, winning the Class AAA trophy with three all-state performances. Sam Boykin was the state runner-up to Baker, followed by Logan Desciak in fourth and Aiden Richter in ninth. It was the first championship since 2011.
“We knew we had a strong team coming in, but you always hope they perform on the day, and all of them ran really well,” Bishop England coach Tony Colizzi said. “I think we were confident. I told them if they ran to their potential, they could win it.”
Zane Jackson of Palmetto Scholars Academy finished second behind Ward to earn all-state honors. The Philip Simmons girls also finished fourth as a team, while Oceanside Collegiate was eighth. Philip Simmons seventh-graders Hailey Meyers (third) and Josie May (12th) earned all-state honors in AA/A.
Academic Magnet finished third in the Class AAA girls standings, with Hanahan placing sixth and Bishop England finishing 10th.
In the Class AAAAA girls meet, James Island was sixth and Summerville 10th in the team standings. James Island seventh-grader Hannah Vroon was eighth and teammate Amelia Carson, a sophomore, was 11th. Both earned all-state recognition.