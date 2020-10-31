Lowcountry high school teams enjoy state championship success

Saturday was a big day for a host of area high school athletes as state championships were decided in girls tennis and cross country.
The S.C. High School League crowned four state champions in Florence with two Lowcountry schools coming away with the gold.
Bishop England won a 10th consecutive state championship with a convincing 6-0 win over Upper State champion Chapman, losing only seven games in the six matches. For coach Kristin Arnold, who won four state championships as a player at Bishop England and 10 as the coach, winning never gets old.
“Every year we have new players, different challenges, so every one is special,” the coach said. “This is the goal that we set every year, to win the state championship. This team was great all season. They were focused and they worked hard. They deserve this and they earned it.”
Bishop England went undefeated in the season, which was shortened in the number of matches due to COVID-19 restrictions. Senior Lily Woods, who plays No.1 singles for the Bishops, closes out her career with six state championships. Woods was a starter since the seventh grade.
“This is really special. To win six in a row for me personally is something I am really proud of,” said Woods, who will play tennis at Wofford. “I enjoyed this team and was proud to be their leader.”
Other singles winners for Bishop England included Elle Bredemann, Mackenzie Penton, Jenna Santa Lucia and Saige Severance.
Lucy Beckham, the first-year school in Mt. Pleasant, began its own streak by claiming the Class AAAA state title with a 5-1 win over Greenville. The Bengals won all five singles matches.
“To be a new school with a new team and a new coach, and to be able to pull together and be a team, was really special to see as a coach,” coach Lizl Kotz said. “There was much uncertainty and a lot of work to be done, but these girls handled everything very well.”
Piper Charney won at No. 1 singles and Ella DeFord won at No. 2. Other singles winners were Perrin Rogers, Annie Wilbourne and Kaja Reiter.
A third area team, Philip Simmons, played for the Class AA title but lost 6-0 to perennial power Christ Church, which won a fifth consecutive championship.
“I am so proud of this team and so excited for the future here,” Philip Simmons coach Richard Shulz said. “I’ve been coaching 55 years, and this is the best group I have ever coached. This team was very special. They cared about each other and they got better and better. We started three freshman, an eighth-grader and a seventh-grader. We’re going to be a team of the future.”
Ashley Hall wins SCISA cross country title
Claiming three of the top four individual finishers, Ashley Hall won the SCISA Class AAA state title for girls cross country in Columbia.
Cecily Anderton was the runner-up in the race, followed by Ailish Ward in third and Atalie Evans-Godley in fourth-place. The team’s other two runners placed in the top 20 with Brice Tibbals 18th and Eliza Groat 20th.
Porter-Gaud was third in the team standings. Callie Harper (7th), Bryce Marion (8th) and Kennedy Burnett (10th) earned all-state honors.
Porter-Gaud’s boys team was the state runner-up in the AAA meet. Aiden Gregoire and Daniel Newlands led the way, finishing fourth and seventh, respectively.
Hans Payne of Palmetto Christian was the boys Class AA/A state champion.