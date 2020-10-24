Lowcountry golfers hoping to bounce back in Women's SCGA Shootout at Bulls Bay

The name is the same but there will be a change in format when the state's top female amateurs gather Nov. 1-2 at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw for the Women's S.C. Golf Association Cross State Shootout.

The format for this year's event will be Ryder Cup-style with true alternate shot for nine holes and best-ball for the second nine holes on Sunday with singles competition on Sunday. In years past the tournament had pitted 8-player squads from the Lowcountry, Midlands and Upstate; this year a 10-player team from the Lowcountry will face the rest of the state.

Last year at Houndslake Country Club in Aiken, the Midlands team ended a four-year reign by the Lowcountry, scoring 14.5 points to the Lowcountry's 11 and the Upstate's 10.5.

Jayne Pardus, a member at Bull's Bay, is co-captaining the Lowcountry team along with Rachel Wyatt, who works at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Pardus said the Upstate team was having a difficult time coming up with a team so she suggested the change in order to keep the event going.

"I feel like we have some good players down here but I may have shot us in the foot," Pardus said of the format change. "We have really good players. We were trying to push for more mid-am players but it's hard to get some of these really good college kids. I feel like we have a really good team. It should be fun matches. Bulls Bay is going to be a great place to hold it. Hopefully, we'll have a little home course advantage (Pardus and Lea Anne Brown both play out of Bulls Bay)."

This is the second year that Pardus and Wyatt have co-captained the Lowcountry team, but Pardus hopes to have a more hands-on approach this year. In 2019 she was competing in the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur in Iowa where she made it to the Round of 32.

In addition to Pardus and Wyatt, the Lowcountry team includes former captains Brown and Victoria Tsurutis of Charleston; Kerry Rutan of Daniel Island; Colleen Estes of Mount Pleasant; former College of Charleston golfer Emily Rapp; Lee Burton of Kiawah Island; Julie Flynn of Myrtle Beach; and Cecelia Barksdale Purvis of Myrtle Beach.

Catherine Shealy of Columbia is captaining the combined Upstate-Midlands team.

Strong field for Azalea

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Azalea Invitational to move from its traditional spring dates but the event will still have a strong field when it is played Thursday-Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston. Because of the coronavirus, this year's tournament will be closed to the general public.

The tournament was not held in 2019 because the U.S. Women's Open was being played at the Country Club of Charleston. University of Texas junior Cole Hammer, who won the 2018 title on the first hole of sudden death, will return to defend his title.

Other top players include Davis Thompson of the University of Georgia, the highest-ranked American in the world amateur golf rankings, and upcoming Masters participants Lukas Michel, the 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and Abel Gallegos, the 2020 Latin America champion.

The field also includes 2019 U.S. Junior Boys champion Preston Summerhays; Georgia Tech's Tyler Stafaci, the 2020 U.S. Amateur winner who has qualified for the 2021 Masters; 2013 Azalea winner Austin Langdale; 2015 Azalea winner Todd White; Winthrop's Jordan Sease of Lexington, the 2019 South Carolina player of the year; 2019 Junior Azalea winner Zachary Reuland; Wilson Furr, the medalist in the 2020 U.S. Amateur; 2019 Central American champion Daniel Gurtner; and 2019 South California champion Luke Potter.

Walmet third in AJGA NeSmith Junior

Luke Walmet, a 10th grader at Bishop England, shot 3-over-par 147 to finish in third place in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Matthew NeSmith Junior Championship played at WildeWood Club in Columbia. Andrew Propes of Charleston tied for fifth at 149. Chase Nevins of Great Falls, Va., won with a score of 143.

CALGA Four-Ball

Judy Hair and Paula Chapa of Coosaw Creek posted a score of 85 to win field low gross honors while Mary Basel of June Stovall of Shadowmoss won field low net honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association Four-Ball Tournament played at Coosaw Creek.

Flight winners included: First - Terry Rickson-Kristen Biety, Charleston Municipal, 86 gross; Patty Tykal-Karen Snyder, Dunes West, 72 net. Second - Sharon Hawkes-Pat Bigelow, Dunes West, 88 gross; Kathy Joyce-Shawn Martini, Rivertowne, 72 net. Third - Marti Clayton-Mary Daniels, Charleston Municipal, and Tracie Wilson-Gail McCampbell, Wescott, 99 gross; Mirella Abbo-Debbie Casey, Dunes West, and Sheila Moses-Mary Fraggos, Dunes West, 81 net. Fourth - Dianne Bowler-Donnette Potter, 93 gross; Lori Irizarry-Clara Polutta, Charleston Municipal, 76 net. Fifth - Adette Geffert-Linda Thomas, Dunes West, 101 gross; Jane Weisman-Desiree Koslove, 78 net. Sixth - Cathe McGowan-Sherri Steffn, Coosaw Creek, 104 gross; Bonita Martin-Becky Arndt, Wescott, 75 net.

Coming up

• Golfing to Give tournament supporting Sunshine Kids (sunshinekids.org) will be played Nov. 23 at the Daniel Island Club. The entry fee is $1,400 per four-player team or $350 per individual.

• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. Age groups for boys are: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. The girls' division age groups are: 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.

Aces

Chuck Bryden, Sept. 29, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 77 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Tom McNamee, Ernie Cochran.

Marty Lindusky, Oct. 3, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 14, 133 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Rick Cumberland, Dave Eichhorn, Dave Miller.

Paul Fleury, Oct. 11, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 177 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Gettys Glaze, Rob Bennett, Jarrett Thomas.

Rich Ottmar, Oct. 11, Club at Pine Forest, No. 13, 95 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: David George, John Grund, Ron Greene.

Joe Foti, Oct. 12, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 8, 155 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Jack Williams, Michael Rowland.

Nancy Armstrong, Oct. 17, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 96 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Mary Jane Dahringer, Kathy Bove, Cathy Brennan.

Jack Boyle, Oct. 17, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 109 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Bob McAuliffe, Buddy Howle.

Dan Parker, Oct. 17, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 8, 147 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Joe Collins, Tom Stanek, Craig Knowlton.

Frank Polkow, Oct. 19, Burn Kill-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 131 yards. Witnesses: Gene Reed, Roger Springer, Bill Archer.

Andrea Lowry, Oct. 21, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 11, 97 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jim Lowry, Lauren Dennis, Steve Dennis.

Bobby Mitchell, Oct. 21, Berkeley Country Club, No. 15, 100 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Doug Bowles, Roland Emory, Debbie Emory.

Mark Schultz, Oct. 22, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 138 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: John Stark, Billy Boan, Rick Slagle.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.