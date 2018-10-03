CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence was back at football practice Monday afternoon getting his usual reps at the quarterback position, but not before he and head coach Dabo Swinney had a chat about game awareness.
A few days earlier, Clemson's new starting quarterback was knocked out of the game in the second quarter of the Tigers' 27-23, come-from-behind victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
While scrambling to avoid a sack, the freshman phenom made a freshman mistake. Instead of running out of bounds or throwing the ball away, Lawrence barreled ahead for a couple of extra yards. He took a hard hit from Syracuse safety Evan Foster and crumpled to the ground. Clemson trainers sprinted to his aid and a Death Valley crowd of 80,000-plus went silent.
Lawrence, who appeared a bit woozy as he was helped off the field, suffered a neck strain and was put in concussion protocol. It could have been a season-changing injury for him and the Tigers.
With the departure of quarterback Kelly Bryant, who left the team last week after being demoted to backup, Clemson cannot afford to lose Lawrence for an extended period of time. Swinney drove home that point this week, showing Lawrence video of the hit and discussing the safer options in the situation.
"You've got to be smart," Swinney said. "We coach (our quarterbacks) to be smart and he's a young player and that wasn't very smart. He was out of control. I love his effort, but there's a time for that and then there's a time for, 'Let's live for another play.'
"It was just a bad decision on his part. So yeah, he'll learn from it moving forward."
He'll also learn from the rest of the game tape — the parts where he was healthy but still struggling in his first collegiate start.
If there was ever a week Lawrence was going to be on the receiving end of constructive feedback, that week would be now as he prepares for his second start at Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.
Before the injury, Lawrence had the crowd on its feet with a 19-yard dart to Tee Higgins, but on the very next play he fumbled a handoff that Syracuse recovered and converted into a field goal.
Clemson was forced to punt on its next possession, scored a touchdown on its third possession, missed a field goal on the fourth and punted on the fifth after Lawrence left the game. He finished 10-of-15 passing for 93 yards and no touchdowns.
Many of his misses were overthrown passes to open receivers. Lawrence's biggest issue in high school was overthrowing the ball, and against better and quicker defenders at the college level, his margin for error is smaller.
To his credit, Lawrence takes constructive criticism well, an attribute that will serve him again this week. Wake Forest is expecting him to bounce back.
"Trevor to me, is just a very gifted thrower, passer. He's accurate. He has great velocity on the ball. He's got a quick release," said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson.
"Trevor's the kind of guy it just doesn't look like he gets rattled a whole lot," added Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.
The Tigers will found out Saturday.