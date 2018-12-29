The Citadel's 7-game win streak came to an end Saturday with a 110-94 loss to Longwood at McAlister Field House.
The 9-3 Bulldogs recovered from a 17-point deficit in the first half to take a 63-60 lead in the second half, but could not stop the 10-5 Lancers down the stretch.
Lew Stallworth scored 23 points with seven assists to lead The Citadel, while Matt Frierson and Zane Najdawi had 17 each and Kaiden Rice 16.
Isaiah Walton scored 29 points to lead Longwood, while Shabooty Phillips had 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
The Bulldogs, who had not played since a Dec. 18 win at Campbell, could not find the range early against the Lancers' sticky, switching defenses and fell behind by 46-29 with just 2:25 left in the first half.
But The Citadel closed the half on a 15-4 run to climb back into the game as Quayson Williams and Alex Reed hit 3-pointers. Stallworth's steal and bucket with 20 seconds left brought the Bulldogs to within 50-42 at the break.
The Citadel, which won its SoCon opener by 79-69 against Mercer on Dec. 1, begins league play in earnest this week with a tough road trip — at Wofford on Thursday and at Furman on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are home again Jan. 10 against East Tennessee State.