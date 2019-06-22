Forget the Web.com Tour, the route for aspiring PGA Tour golfers to make the big time. The PGA Tour announced last week that Korn Ferry, a Los Angeles-based organizational consulting firm, has reached a 10-year agreement to sponsor what now will be known as the Korn Ferry Tour.
The PGA's developmental circuit began in 1990 as the Ben Hogan Tour. In 1993 Nike took over title sponsorship for seven seasons before Buy.com became title sponsor from 2000-2002. That was followed by Nationwide Insurance serving as title sponsor from 2003-2012 before Web.com stepped in.
The new agreement runs through 2028, and Korn Ferry will sponsor this season's final two tournaments as well as the qualifying school which now will be known as Korn Ferry Qualifying School. The top 50 players will earn PGA Tour membership, including the top 25 from the regular season points list and top 25 from the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals points list.
Korn Ferry is a Los Angeles-based organizational consulting firm that helps place executives, including sports figures. According to Golf.com, Korn Ferry helped place basketball coach Shaka Smart with Texas and Patrick Ewing with Georgetown.
Charleston Men's Interclub
Shadowmoss won the Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association May match played at Coosaw Creek, finishing with +19 points. Coosaw Creek was second with +15, followed by Wescott, +1; Charleston National, -2; and Berkeley, -3. Coosaw Creek's J. Gaag was the top individual with +14, followed by L. Dangerfield, Berkeley, +12, and T. Green, Shadowmoss, +11.
RiverTowne won the June match, played at Pine Forest, with +14. Shadowmoss was second with +9, followed by Charleston National, -1; Crowfield, -4; and Legend Oaks, -7. M. Santonelli of Charleston National, G. Martin of RiverTowne and S. Freidhof of Crowfield all finished with +8 points.
Shadowmoss leads the yearly standings with 73.0 points, followed by: Coosaw Creek, 54.5; Charleston National, 53.5; Legend Oaks, 51.0; Pine Forest, 49.0; RiverTowne, 49.0; Wescott, 48.0; Charleston Municipal, 39.5; Dunes West, 37.0; Crowfield, 37.0; Berkeley, 40.0; and Summerville, 25.5.
Charleston Golfweek Amateur Tour
Chris Asbell shot 2-under-par 70 and won the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golfweek Amateur Tour event played at the Links at Stono Ferry. Asbell finished eight shots ahead of Mike Cobb. Glenn Powell shot 78 to win A Flight. Darren Navarro won B Flight with an 80. Vince Ackerman won C Flight with an 82. Jack King won D Flight with a 90.
Woodard wins 8th WSCGA Am
Dawn Woodard of Greer won her eighth Women's South Carolina Golf Association Amateur title, beating Sophia Burnett of Bluffton in a five-hole playoff at Dataw Island's Cotton Dike Course. Greer and Burnett shot 217 over three rounds of regulation.
Coming up
• June 24: Big on Small Business Golf Outing, Coosaw Creek Country Club, $125 individuals, $100 for Veterans and First Responders, contact Jim Wetzel at 843-953-6007 or email wetzeljc@mailbox.sc.edu.
• July 17: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
Aces
Tommy Felix, June 5, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 115 yards. Witnesses: Bob Abramski, Willie Charles, Jose Ferrer.
David Poulnot, June 10, Straits Course-Whistling Straits, Wis., No. 17, 144 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bill Baker, Kirk Beilke, Andy Stevens.
Bill Shoemaker, June 10, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 115 yards. Witness: Rick Pohlman.
Karen Snyder, June 13, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 11, 78 yards. Witnesses: Lauren Dennis, Carol McGauran, Barbara Gates.
Chris McCormack, June 14, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 142 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Walt Noell, Burt Schoffman, Andy Sauls.
Sam Fuller, June 15, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 147 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Hank Fuller, Corbin Fuller, Sullivan Hershman.
Bill Knotts, June 18, Berkeley Country Club, No. 15, 130 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Johnny Welch, Mike Rodin.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course.