MOUNT PLEASANT — Tennis players with Charleston connections had a great day on Sunday in the first round of the USTA National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships. They went 6-0 in singles.
That only leaves seven more rounds.
To put the 256-player singles draw into perspective, more matches were played on Sunday than are played in an entire 64-player draw professional tournament such as the Volvo Car Open. And then there’s also the 128-draw doubles competition.
Local juniors Anna Ross, Allie Gretkowski and Kat Lyman all won in straight sets, while other local academy players Callie Billman, Peyton Pesavento and Elizabeth Truluck also advanced in straight sets to Monday’s second round.
Gretkowski, a 14-year-old, is playing in the girls 18 nationals rather than the national 16s in Memphis, Tenn., because she was given a wild card into the 18s. And the talented 5-9 player showed that she belonged by winning in singles and doubles.
“I played well, hitting the ball well and serving at a high percentage,” Gretkowski said.
She upended Lauren Ferg of Eagan, Minn., 6-1, 6-3 in an early morning singles match, then came back to team with 16-year-old Jenna Thompson of Charlotte for a straight-set win in doubles.
Gretkowski and Thompson are regular partners, having teamed together to win the Winter Nationals in Rome, Ga.
Ross, a 33rd seed in singles, used her big serve and forehand to power past Madison Rippa of South Lake, Texas, 6-1, 6-0.
“I played steady,” said Ross, who is ranked second in the South in girls 18. “I feel good about the way I played.”
But Ross and Elise Mills of Prosperity fell in doubles, losing a third-set tiebreaker 10-7 after recovering from a 9-4 deficit to close to 9-7.
Lyman posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Alara Hollyfield of Tampa, Fla.
Pesavento, a 33rd seed from Advance, N.C., who trains at LTP’s Randy Pate Academy and is headed for Wake Forest, scored a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Allison Stewart of Midland, Texas, while LTP’s Billman advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kennedy May of Lincoln, R.I. Truluck, a Myrtle Beach product who plays out of Family Circle Tennis Center’s MWTennis Academy, took a 6-4, 6-4 win over Georgia Ryan of Rye, N.Y.
LTP star Emma Navarro, the tournament’s fifth singles seed, had a bye on Sunday and will play a second-round match on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at LTP Tennis against aggressive, hard-hitting 15-year-old Jamilah Snells of Miramar, Fla.
The top-seeded doubles team of Navarro and Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., will begin doubles play in a second-round match at 6:45 p.m. Monday, also at LTP Tennis.
Singles top seed Abigail Forbes of Raleigh has a second-round match against Jenna Sloan of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., at 8 a.m. Monday at Family Circle Tennis Center.
